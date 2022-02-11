'Mind-blowing' experience: Grandson of Terre Haute's Asian Market owner skis in Beijing

Cole McDonald, the grandson of Terre Haute’s Asian Market owner Phon Ly, became at age 18 the youngest American male mogul skier to participate in the Olympics when he skied last weekend in Beijing.
“It was pretty crazy — going in this past year, I didn’t have that high of expectations,” McDonald said. “But then I started getting some Top 10 performances and [suddenly was on my way.] It was surreal and mind-blowing for me.”
For Hong Ly McDonald, Cole’s mother, it’s been a whirlwind couple of months. Cole was ranked 64th in the world in June of 2021, but in November, took first place in the Federation of International Skiing (FIS) Open in Sweden as a member of the U.S. Development Team, which meant he had to attend the competition on his own dime. That investment put him on the fast lane to Beijing, as one of four mogul skiers on the U.S. Olympic team.
Hong Ly McDonald got her master’s in Higher Education Administration from Indiana State University in 1997 and convinced her parents to open the Asian Market in 1995.
Prior to the FIS Open, Cole had only participated in regional cups and the North American Cup. After the FIS Open, Cole was named to the Olympic team a mere 10 weeks later.
“I felt bad for the parents who had to wait for years” before their children made an Olympic team, Hong said. “I just had to hold my breath for 10 weeks.”
Hong and her son live in Park City, Utah, a ski-resort town. Though she grew up in the Midwest and didn’t ski until her 30s after moving to Utah, she first took Cole for lessons at age 7, and recalled even then, “People would turn and watch him.”
Considerably more people were watching him last weekend. Cole admitted he was initially dazzled by the idea of being on the biggest stage in the world, “but on competition day, you have to put that aside and rely on your natural ability. But, yeah, there was a little ‘Wow, I’m really here.’”
Due to the time difference, Hong watched Cole’s first ski in the Olympics live on the streaming service Peacock at 3 a.m. Park City time. NBC cameras were in her home to let her talk to Cole after his performance.
“It was super-exciting — I was impressed that 25, 30 people showed up at my house at 2:30 in the morning,” she said. “We were proud — it’s the largest stage in the world, and the pressure to compete is immense.”
Watching his interview was an emotional experience, Hong said. “I almost started crying at the end when he finished his run and said, ‘Hi, Mom.’ It melted my heart. I couldn’t have been more proud.
“They didn’t tell him we’d be on TV [with him],” she added. “I could tell by his facial expression — he was surprised. He just lit up.”
Given the repressive nature of China’s regime, visiting athletes had to be extremely circumspect of what they said — both publicly and in private.
“We were just told to be really conscious of what we said,” Cole recalled. “They were kind of preparing for the worst — they said, ‘Don’t expect privacy, no matter where you are.”
Hong said Cole’s texts from China were pretty terse. “I was trying to be extra careful,” he admitted.
Jean Kristeller, an ISU professor who befriended Hong Ly at the school and has skied competitively with NASTAR (NAtional STAndard Race), recalled skiing with Cole and his family in Park City when he was 10. “Halfway down the slope, I could observe that he had had enough of skiing with his mom and her friend,” she said with a laugh.
“To see him continue on down on his own — oh my god, the speed he was at,” she added. “I knew I was looking at someone really good.”
After the first stage of the Olympic competition, Cole was ranked fifth among the mogul skiers. Ultimately, however, he did not win a medal. But for the 18-year-old, there’s always 2026, when the winter Olympics will be held in Italy.
Phon Ly said, “It’s so exciting. He had been skiing since he was 7. I was so nervous watching him play — he was one of our USA team’s [224] members. It’s so exciting that he qualified and went to China.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
