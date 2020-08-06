The Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction and Mental Health America of Indiana have joined to create the Indiana Recovery Network, a peer support organization made up of trained professionals who will help people with mental health or substance use.
In announcing the partnership Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb emphasized the importance of peer recovery for those experiencing mental health or substance use issues in Indiana. The partnership will make treatment more accessible to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indiana Recovery Network will receive funding of $1 million from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to add 40 peer recovery specialists at 16 of Indiana’s 60 recovery-based organizations.
The 16 organizations include: 1Voice (Southeast), Artistic Recovery (Northwest), Indiana Addictions Issues Coalition (Central), Integrated Wellness (Northwest), IU Virtual Recovery Hub (Central), Jay County Drug Prevention Coalition (Northeast), Minority Recovery Collective Inc. (Central), Oaklawn (Northeast), PACE Inc. (Central), Peace Zone Inc. (Southwest), Phoenix Recovery Solutions (Northwest), Pick Yourself Up (Northwest), Recovery Cafe Indy (Central), Scott County T.H.R.I.V.E (Southeast), Turning Point Systems of Care (Northeast), and Wabash Valley Recovery Center (Southwest).
Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement, said it has been difficult for people facing mental health and substance use disorders to get to or find treatment centers during the COVID-19 outbreak. With many recovery services facing hits and shutdowns, the Indiana Recovery Network is using their grant to help assist Hoosiers most struggling during this pandemic.
Peer recovery specialists will be available to individuals whether they have been in recovery for years and need some extra support, or if they are just getting started on their recovery journey. The funding allows for peer recovery specialists to reach out to multiple community organizations to offer resources to those in recovery. The organizations include treatment providers, criminal justice partners, syringe service programs and others.
To connect with a recovery-based organization, visit www.indianarecoverynetwork.org.
