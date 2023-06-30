Hoosier singer-songwriter John Mellencamp will talk about his creative process in an interview with journalist Bob Costas in the first installment of a new weekly series "With" on public television.
On the heels of the arrival of Mellencamp's 25th full-length studio album "Orpheus Descending," he'll sit down with jCostas for the premiere of the new, intimate, one-hour public television series "With," directed by Emmy Nominated Patrick Heaphy. The series premieres nationwide on public television Saturday, July 1. WFYI, a PBS affiliate in Indianapolis, will air the program at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Full episodes will also be available to stream weekly on WithTheShow.com.
"With" will continue, featuring vulnerable conversations pairing music icons with fellow creators, musicians and friends for a candid glimpse inside the creation of their most beloved hits. "With" will feature five episodes of unheard stories, additionally pairing Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi with David Fricke; Peter Frampton with Trey Bruce at Analog Hutton Hotel; Mike Campbell with Fricke; and Angus Young and Brian Johnson of AC/DC with Fricke.
The artists will be discussing the songwriting process, challenges within the music industry and philosophy behind their art, and peel back the curtain, exposing the perseverance that goes into creating their music.
In the season opener Mellencamp, a Seymour native, musician and longtime painter, talks with Costas about fame and his dual paths of creativity, being an upstander, having control over one’s art, breaking the rules, and his influences from Woody Guthrie to German Expressionism to his grandmother.
Filmed at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Mellencamp expresses both sides of his artistry as he plays his guitar amidst a selection of his self-portraits and drawings assembled for the episode.
“John is a great artist, and to deal in understatement, an interesting and opinionated man,” Costas said in a news release. “As it happens, we have known each other for more than 30 years and this is the latest of many interviews we have done together. Given the setting and the stage of John's life and career, it stands out as one of the most memorable.”
“It is an honor to have John Mellencamp and Bob Costas at The Metropolitan Museum of Art,” shares Don Maggi, executive producer of "With." “John was our first choice to film at The Met to honor his achievements in his music and painting career.”
"With" is a production of Don Maggi with iMaggination, Inc. and directed by Patrick Heaphy of LCM247, and is distributed nationally by the National Educational Television Association (NETA). With was made possible by support from The Hutton Hotel Nashville Tennessee and Heavens Door Whiskey.
Mellencamp's career in music spans more than 35 years. He is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, the ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award, the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and, more recently, the Founders Award — the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.
He is also one of the most successful live concert performers in the world and has performed in Terre Haute venues such as the Indiana Theatre and Hulman Center. In 1985, Mellencamp, together with Willie Nelson and Neil Young, created Farm Aid. The social activism reflected in his songs helped catalyze Farm Aid, the concert series and organization that has addressed the struggle of American family farmers for more than 25 years.
Mellencamp also continues to focus on another facet of his artistic expression: painting. His style has progressed over the years as evidenced by several gallery shows and published portfolios, and in recent years he has increased his output by completing over 150 new works. A self-curated book of Mellencamp’s work, "John Mellencamp: Paintings and Assemblages," is out now via Rizzoli New York.
"Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp," a permanent exhibition at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, opened last year. There, Mellencamp confirmed his massive “Live and In Person 2023” tour, which completed a stunning 77 date run. LA Weekly said, “Mellencamp strode out looking for all the world like a Brando or a Paul Newman or a James Dean—a Misfit who managed to find his place in the world through his music."
A reissue of his seminal album Scarecrow is out now to critical praise, and features a wealth of bonus tracks, rarities and more. Mellencamp's 25th full-length studio album "Orpheus Descending" was released June 16 via Republic Records. It was recorded at his own Belmont Mall Studio and produced by Mellencamp. One of his most personal records to date, standout tracks “Hey God” and “The Eyes of Portland” focus on social issues Mellencamp continues to passionately advocate for.
Mellencamp continues his journey as the walking embodiment of rock icon; passionate, plain-spoken, and a self-proclaimed rebel. John Mellencamp continues to live and work in Bloomington, Indiana.
"With Season 1" premiere dates (for TV, check local listings):
July 1 – John Mellencamp WITH Bob Costas
July 8 – Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi WITH David Fricke
July 15 – Peter Frampton WITH Trey Bruce
July 22 – Mike Campbell WITH David Fricke
July 29 - Angus Young and Brian Johnson of AC/DC WITH David Fricke
