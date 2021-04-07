McDonald’s restaurants will hire approximately 1,000 new employees in surrounding Wabash Valley communities over the next few weeks to staff up for summer.
Through a summer job at McDonald’s, individuals learn work readiness skills on the job that serve them well into future career opportunities, according to a company news release. In addition to gaining experience and knowledge in the hospitality industry, a job at McDonald’s develops teamwork, customer service, responsibility, and time management skills.
Wabash Valley crew members may also enjoy an array of benefits including the opportunity for professional advancement, free meals, paid vacation, and more.
Jami Kasprzyk, owner/operator of several Wabash Valley McDonald’s, said flexible scheduling is one of the most popular benefits among crew members.
“We understand that our employees have commitments outside of work, whether that’s school, family, or other responsibilities,” Kasprzyk said. “We’re dedicated to being flexible when life happens.”
McDonald’s owner/operators have put procedures in place for contactless ways to apply including online and text message options along with paper applications available in the drive-thru. Restaurants are also offering virtual interviews and socially distant options for onboarding new crew members.
Benefits and available shifts vary by restaurant. Contact individual locations for more information or visit www.mchire.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.