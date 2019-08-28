McCormick: Don't freak out over ILEARN results

With ILEARN results disappointing parents and schools across the state, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick on Wednesday said she wants the General Assembly to take action so that the scores do not penalize schools or put them a step closer to a potential state takeover.
McCormick said she’ll also ask lawmakers to give the State Board of Education emergency rule-making power to address these types of issues going forward.
“We know there is frustration with the ILEARN for this year,” the first year that the new ILEARN test has been administered, McCormick said.
“Although those implementation results were expected they can be very, very difficult,” she said. “We are hopeful that our General Assembly will take a hard look at our state accountability system and address some of those concerns so a year from now we’re not having the same conversation.”
Indiana currently grades schools on an A to F scale, with too many Fs putting a school at risk of a state takeover. If schools’ letter grades went up after the ILEARN exam, McCormick said, “we feel we should honor that” by counting that higher grade.
But if they went down, “they should be held harmless,” she said, adding that they also should not be facing a state takeover.
Indiana school districts went into panic mode after receiving the ILEARN results, the new statewide standardized test which replaced ISTEP+ in the 2018-19 school year.
While schools and parents have the results, the Department of Education has embargoed the exact numbers from the public until after the State Board of Education officially gets them at its meeting next Wednesday.
However, in a statement issued Monday, McCormick said that, compared to past ISTEP+ scores, Indiana students showed lower achievement levels across the state in both mathematics and English/language arts.
Asked whether the millions of dollars Indiana has spent on assessment exams has been worth it, McCormick said: “I think that’s the question we need to have a lot of conversation about. There’s a lot of money on the line. There’s a lot of time on the line, a lot of stress on the line.”
There were a lot of changes from the past test, she said, including making it computer adaptive so that questions got harder or easier depending on a student’s answers. But, she added, “at a time when (Indiana) educators are 50 out of 50 (states) on seeing pay raises since 2002” the state needs to discuss whether this is the best use of state dollars.
“It’s past time to decouple” teacher pay from the standardized testing results, she said.
Indiana has seen multiple changes since the 1980s in student and school assessments, including changing the tests, which grades take the test, when it is given, how it is given and what skills are assessed. The frequent churn has frustrated many educators and parents – including teachers who see their pay tied to the test and parents who see their children’s future defined by it.
Asked what it would take “for Indiana to stop basing everything on the test,” McCormick – who is not seeking re-election and will be replaced in 2020 by an appointed, rather than elected, superintendent of public instruction – pointed to government.
“It comes down to a philosophy of leadership,” she said. “It takes leadership in the state who has that power to make those policies to look at where we are, look at that trend data and make some of those difficult decisions.”
She said there’s a movement across the nation “to be better stewards of that money and look at assessment a little differently, but Indiana is very much to where we were even still five years ago in the mindset of that punitive piece of assessment.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb also issued a statement Monday calling on the lawmakers to pass “hold harmless’’ legislation so that the first year of ILEARN data would not be reflected in schools’ overall grades. Legislative leaders have signaled their willingness to hit the pause button at least for a year.
Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association, said that “we heard it at the Teacher Compensation Commission meetings this month – the ILEARN test scores do not reflect the hard work of our educators and students and don’t provide a timely measure of student progress.”
ISTA, he said, concurs with McCormick’s call to hold schools harmless and wants the state “to take immediate steps to ensure that schools and teachers are held harmless until educators feel confident in the new system.”
McCormick said that “the good news for Indiana is we are seeing an uptick in trends nationally with our performance and we cannot lose sight of this. ILEARN was a snapshot in time. It was a one-day assessment. It gave us information on where students are performing, but there are a lot of pieces to student performance beyond one assessment.”
McCormick offered some explanations for the lower scores, saying this test, given to third through eighth grades, was “much more rigorous” than in the past and the skills assessed were different than in the past.
“Our goal is to make sure that students in that 3-8 space are prepared for high school and beyond, and this is one indication of that performance,” she said. “Our goal is just to make sure that parents, educators and students have a lens and something to work from in order to continue to improve.”
Brynna Sentel is a reporter at TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.