Consider it a Christmas present for Terre Haute, French Lick and Indiana.
Two native Hoosiers are making a movie about former Indiana State University Coach Bill Hodges’ crafty recruitment of the greatest basketball player in the school’s history and one of the best ever, anywhere — Larry Bird, of course. (See a detailed story on its background on Page C1.)
Picture in your minds, Sycamore followers, who might play Hodges and Bird. It might not be what you’re expecting.
Patrick Wood, whose family lives in Fort Wayne, and Indianapolis product Steve Zukerman plan to film the feature-length movie this summer, primarily in Terre Haute and French Lick. They were Ball State University graduates, but hold an affinity for stellar hoops teams at any of their home state’s institutions of higher education.
“Any Indiana team that does anything of note, we’re going crazy for,” Wood said in a phone interview from California earlier this month.
He and Zukerman both went on from Ball State to careers in the Golden State in film, television and commercials. Several years ago, Wood began writing a script based on Hodges’ successful recruitment of Bird in the spring of 1975, after the future Hall of Famer left the basketball programs at vaunted Indiana University in Bloomington and tiny Northwood Institute in French Lick. Once the COVID-19 pandemic brought the film and TV industry to a halt, Wood and Zukerman poured their efforts into finishing the Hodges-gets-Bird film they’re currently calling “The Untitled French Lick Project.”
One interesting twist is their determination to fill the movie with actual Hoosiers.
“We need to keep this as 100-percent Hoosier as possible,” Wood said, “and that means the crew and actors and people working on it. And, our basketball players are going to be basketball players.”
It worked for “Hoosiers,” the 1986 classic. Its filmmakers, Angelo Pizzo and David Anspaugh, surrounded veteran actors like Gene Hackman, Dennis Hopper and Barbara Hershey with former high school basketball players from Indiana and elsewhere.
Longtime Sycamore basketball fans may have pondered the movie potential of the improbable, seemingly only-in-Hollywood story of what Bird’s recruitment grew into — three incredible Sycamore seasons, capped by the 33-1 run to the NCAA Final in 1979. This film deals with the under-the-radar starting point of that story. So, the actors will be playing Bird as a skinny 19-year-old, Hodges as a 32-year-old assistant coach and others from 1975-era Indiana.
They may not be Bird or Hodges lookalikes. “It’s more about, do they have talent?” Wood said. “And, do they know basketball?”
Since news of the film spread last month, Hodges — now 78 and retired in North Carolina — has received lots of calls from his fellow coaches from around the country. Coaches now in their 30s, as Hodges was then, have shown an interest in playing the role, Wood said.
As for the Bird character, that actor needs to be near Bird’s height, 6-foot-9, and be able to swish 10 free throws in a row, with no sweat.
“You will never have heard of this person. It will be a complete unknown,” Wood said of the prospective actor, yet to be chosen. “And, he will be a very tall basketball player.”
The film will include at least a couple of basketball scenes.
Wood and Zukerman have teamed up with Hodges in the crafting of the script, which is in its final stages. “We’ve realized what a terrific guy Bill is,” Wood said.
“I’ve looked at a script,” Hodges said by phone earlier this month. “They told me I could take out what I want to.” The only element he asked them to delete was a dialogue in which the late Bob King — Hodges’ former boss and the Sycamore head coach in 1975 — cursed.
“Because, he never did,” Hodges said.
Wood and Zukerman also reached out to the actual Larry Bird, offering to involve him as little or as much as he wished.
“We obviously felt that Larry should be involved. This is a love letter to Larry, as well,” Wood said. “It absolutely puts him in a positive light.” They received a polite declination through Bird’s agent.
“He said he didn’t want to be involved, and that’s OK,” Wood said.
Wood and Zukerman also call it a love letter to Terre Haute, French Lick and Indiana. “This is a good film that’s going to inspire people,” Zukerman said.
And, like “Hoosiers” decades ago, any age of filmgoers will be able to watch it.
“It’s a good, wholesome family film,” Wood said.
