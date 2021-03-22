A man fleeing police in northern Indiana was shot after encountering an armed homeowner, authorities said.
Allen Hunter Stamps, 27, was shot Sunday afternoon in Granger, 8 miles northeast of South Bend, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit said in a news release. He was sought on active warrants out of Elkhart County.
Stamps remained hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries Monday, the unit said.
Police in Goshen had tried to stop Stamps shortly before noon but he fled in his vehicle, the release said. Several law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit.
Stamps abandoned his vehicle and was chased by police on foot, the release said. Police then heard a gunshot and “determined the individual had encountered an armed homeowner. Officers located the homeowner and the individual in a wooded area,” the release said.
Stamps suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers at the scene did not discharge their weapons, the release said.
No charges have been filed in connection with shooting, authorities said.
Police did not provide any other details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.