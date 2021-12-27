NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — A former town marshal charged in the September shooting of a southwest Indiana sheriff’s deputy has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
Posey County Coroner Sarah Seaton said Paul Wiltshire, 70, died Monday morning of natural causes stemming from a case of COVID-19. He was taken to Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh on Dec. 17 for treatment of the respiratory illness, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
Wiltshire had been in custody at the Warrick County Jail for allegedly shooting Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks in the head during a Sept. 18 police standoff at Wiltshire’s residence in New Harmony.
Wiltshire, a former New Harmony town marshal, was charged with attempted murder in Hicks' shooting after he allegedly opened fire from inside his home, striking Hicks, after the deputy and other officers responded to a call at Wiltshire’s home.
Wiltshire received multiple gunshot wounds in that incident when officers returned fire.
A probable cause affidavit states that the shooting began when Wiltshire allegedly threatened to kill his wife and shoot “anyone who came to (the) residence.”
Hicks' shooting was the first officer-involved shooting since at least 1994 in New Harmony, a historic Wabash River town about 180 miles southwest of Indianapolis.
The shooting occurred as New Harmony was hosting an annual German festival called Kunstfest.
