Lowery new Indiana commissioner for higher education

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education unanimously voted to hire Chris Lowery as the state’s seventh commissioner for higher education during its monthly meeting Thursday.
Lowery is currently senior vice president of workforce, careers and adult strategy at Ivy Tech Community College, where he has led the college’s workforce and career initiatives and organization.
He replaces outgoing Commissioner Teresa Lubbers, who announced her departure in late 2021 and served in the role for nearly 13 years.
“Alignment between education and workforce is critical to making Indiana a leader in attracting and developing talent,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “Chris is uniquely experienced and positioned to continue advancing this vital work. He understands the role higher education must play in the skills and ability necessary for Indiana to compete in the global economy."
The commission conducted a national search; members of the 14-person Commission are gubernatorial appointees.
In his new role, Lowery will focus on college affordability and ensuring quality higher education is delivered and tied to career relevance as the Commission continues its efforts to realize the state’s goal of at least 60% of Hoosiers with quality education and training beyond high school.
Along with addressing declining college-going rates, the Commission will concentrate on increasing the number of adult learners who earn a degree or credential beyond a high school diploma.
Lubbers will conclude her service at the end of March and Lowery will assume his new role mid-April.
Prior to his current role, Lowery served as Ivy Tech’s chancellor of the Columbus and Southeast regions. Before joining Ivy Tech, Lowery served as president of the board of trustees of the Batesville Community School Corp. and was a founder of the Batesville Community Education Foundation.
Before working in higher education, Lowery led public policy and engagement for Hillenbrand, Inc. and served as an aide to former Indiana Gov. Robert D. Orr and then-Senator Dan Quayle.
