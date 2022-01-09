Low wages drive child care worker shortage

As the state and nation recover from the economic fallout of COVID-19, millions of workers have left their jobs, and companies across the country have resorted to sign-on bonuses and other incentives to recruit much-needed help.
But not every industry can increase wages, meaning that vitally important fields such as the child care sector continue to lag behind.
For Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, the reason for the sluggish return to work is clear: The lack of options in Indiana has kept thousands of Hoosiers, particularly women, from returning to the workforce.
“Those of you who have children and infants probably know this already, but it actually is more expensive to care for an infant than it is for a year of tuition at a four-year public institution,” Austin said at a November event.
During the pandemic, child care costs increased. Families can now expect to pay $11,208 for center-based care or $14,004 for home-based care, according to a report from American Progress, a nonpartisan policy institute.
Tuition for an in-state student costs $11,332 at Indiana University and $9,992 at Purdue University.
“We’ve got to help women back into the workforce; they have dropped out because of the child care shortage,” Austin said. “If we’re serious, we should take some of our reserves … and figure out how we can help small businesses and help women back into the workforce.”
Indiana reported an eye-popping reserve of $5.1 billion at the end of the 2021 fiscal year, and House Republicans have announced their 2022 push for tax cuts.
An estimated three million women left the workforce during the chaotic economic downturn of the pandemic. Some had their hours cut involuntarily while others made the difficult decision to stay home and care for children as schools and child care centers shuttered across the country.
Workers, including those parents pushed out of the workforce by child care closures, are sluggish to return to their jobs, with Indiana at one time reporting more than one open job for each unemployed resident.
“Families are finding a whole host of different ways to make ends meet, including mothers jumping out of the workforce because they simply can’t find a way to make it work,” said Jessica Calarco, an associate professor of sociology at Indiana University.
“It often feels like the money that [the mother] would be earning … the difference between that and the amount they would be paying in child care is so small.”
Calarco started a longitudinal study following 250 Southern Indiana families during their first couple of years with children shortly before the pandemic, enabling her team to see firsthand the impact of COVID-19 on working families and mothers.
Women’s workforce participation, especially important as Indiana and the rest of the world recover from the economic fallout of an ongoing pandemic, increases with the availability of affordable, accessible child care, Calarco said.
“Employers are hurting for workers. … We need to provide the kind of support that families would need to make a choice worthwhile. For many families and especially for women, that means access to affordable child care,” she explained.
‘At risk of learning loss’
Before the pandemic, two-thirds of Indiana households with young children, from birth to 5 years old, needed child care because of working parents, according to the Indiana Early Learning Advisory Committee, established by the General Assembly in 2013.
In its June 2021 report, the committee emphasized the need for child care to enable parents, especially mothers and people of color, to work and contribute to the state’s overall economy.
“Having a parent working from home does not solve the problem of needing child care during the pandemic. Parents cannot easily split their focus to give both their child and their work the attention they require,” the report warned.
“In households where parents could juggle working from home and caring for their children, young children would still be at risk of learning loss.”
The committee’s report pointed out that many of Indiana’s primary workers couldn’t work from home because of the large number of Hoosiers in goods-producing industries such as manufacturing, construction, natural resources and mining. In some counties, half of all residents work in these industries and would rely on child care to continue their jobs. Statewide, 23% of Hoosiers work in these fields.
A 2018 study concluded that Indiana lost nearly $1.1 billion every year because of child care-related job absenteeism ($580.7 million) and turnover ($519 million). In tax revenue, the state loses an additional $118.8 million. Employers, with direct costs from these disruptions, lose nearly $1.8 billion annually.
High costs, low wages
Despite the high costs for families, wages for child care workers in Indiana are among the lowest in the nation. Most positions don’t offer benefits, and many workers rely on government subsidies to survive.
The median pay nationally for child care workers in 2020 was $25,460 per year, or $12.24 per hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Indiana’s child care workers earn $22,790 annually, trailing three-quarters of other states.
In Indiana, roughly 23% of child care workers live in poverty, compared to 11% of the overall population, according to the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment.
“The existing early care and education system does a disservice to the educators – largely women and often women of color – who nurture and facilitate learning for millions of the nation’s younger children every day,” the report said.
“Despite their important, complex labor, early educators’ working conditions undermine their well-being and create devastating financial insecurity well into retirement age.”
Becky Albano-Miller, co-owner and operator of Pixie Playhouse in Lebanon, said business was harder now than it was when her mother started the child care center 60 years ago. Enrollment had to be capped around 60 based on available teachers. The facility is otherwise equipped to serve as many as 115 children.
“We have seven employees — six teachers and one in the kitchen — and that’s low for us,” Albano-Miller said.
Pay for employees starts at $16 per hour.
“And that’s our minimum because, gosh, you can work at McDonald’s for $15,” she noted.
Where are the workers?
Even at that rate, higher than the industry average and more than twice the state minimum wage of $7.25, Albano-Miller’s employees make 38% less than the area’s median wage of $52,030. Before taxes, Pixie Playhouse workers earn about $32,000 annually.
In a Washington Post story published in September, analysis showed that child care providers struggled to fill vacant positions more than their restaurant peers, whose staff shortages dominated headlines. And more than one-third of child care workers were considering whether to quit, according to the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
In recent years, the problem of low pay and nonexistent benefits hasn’t improved, based on a 2019 Workforce Study from the Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children.
For Indiana’s preschool teachers, a subset of all early education and child care providers, wages decreased 9% between 2013 and 2018, from $26,980 to $23,980. Kindergarten teachers make twice as much, with a mean salary of $47,151 in Indiana.
Two-thirds of the state’s licensed centers reportedly didn’t provide health insurance, a 14% decrease from 2005, and nearly half didn’t provide paid sick leave. One-third didn’t provide paid vacation.
The report anticipated that Indiana could see 2,000 new jobs in the sector by 2028, even as 9% of child care directors planned to leave the field in the next three years. Among Hoosier teachers, 13% planned to leave during that time.
In Indiana, low pay means the number of child care operators has continually declined — from 4,448 facilities in 2004 to 3,889 in 2019, a 13% decrease largely among family- or home-based providers that care for smaller numbers of children.
Nicole Norvell, director of the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning with FSSA, attributed that decrease to the large number of providers reaching retirement age.
“The challenge is we don’t have as many young people who decide that this is their career path and opening a child care home the way we did 20, 30 years ago,” Norvell said.
Help on the horizon?
Discussions in Washington, D.C., could have a huge impact on child care and parents’ ability to work.
A $1.78 trillion plan would create universal preschool, greatly expanding the options for parents of toddlers, and limit the amount a family spends on child care to 7% of their income, a little more than half of the estimated 13% the average family spends now.
Two other provisions would permanently expand the child tax credit and create a paid parent leave program. The United States is one of the few developed countries without paid family leave.
The proposed four weeks of paid family leave falls short of Calarco’s six-month minimum, or ideal full year, but would be beneficial to families and child care centers struggling to care for infants, the most costly and time-consuming child care sector.
“If you have a parent who is able to stay home and afford to stay home with the guarantee of being able to go back into their job after six months or a year, that reduces the burden on child care centers to have to be able to provide so much care for the youngest infants, who require the most staffing,” Calarco said.
The Indiana University sociologist emphasized that “the math doesn’t work” when it comes to child care because the system either costs too much for families or pays teachers too little, making child care provided by private interests unfeasible.
“That’s kind of a clear public access problem where you need the government to step in and say we are going to create these public institutions that are accessible to families,” Calarco said. “And there are certainly many countries around the world that already do that.”
Another proposal would encourage employers to help their employees with either on-site child care or subsidies. Many large employers already offer these types of benefits to their employees.
Austin, the Democratic lawmaker, suggested using excess state revenue reserves to help develop a program that would enable smaller businesses to do so, reducing costs for parents.
“That’s where I think we need to find a way to put our heads together and look at what some of the other states are doing to help make it easier for those companies to pool their resources,” Austin suggested.
When asked about child care at the same November event, Indiana Speaker of the House Todd Huston called it a complicated issue, saying it should be balanced against other priorities for the Republican caucus.
“Right now, one of the great challenges — like so many industries — is the struggle to find people … and it’s had an impact on people getting back to work,” he said.
