Limited doses of a COVID-19 vaccine might be available in Indiana as soon as late November, with a second vaccine expected in mid-December, Dr. Kristina Box, the state’s health commissioner, said Wednesday.

Box was making her first in-person appearance at Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly virtual COVID-19 briefing since being diagnosed with the highly contagious virus earlier in October. She and her family, who quarantined after being diagnosed, recovered quickly.

She said that the availability of the vaccine is a rapidly developing situation and the details are subject to change, but a widely available vaccine for people of all ages is still months away.

She revealed that the first, coming in November, is from Pfizer and is a two-dose vaccine that needs to be stored at minus-70-degree temperatures. The second is the Moderna vaccine.

First doses will go to healthcare providers and vulnerable populations, per the vaccine plan submitted to the federal Centers for Disease Control by the state.

The novel coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the state as the Indiana State Department of Health reported that the highest number of hospitalizations were logged Tuesday—1,679.

Box reported that there were 33 new deaths and 2,587 new cases as of Wednesday. This leaves Indiana at 169,112 cases since the onset of the pandemic and 3,991 deaths. Only two of Indiana’s 92 counties remain in the blue, representing low community spread, on the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard.

With 69% of the COVID-19 hospitalizations being Hoosiers over 60 years of age, the Indiana National Guard is mobilizing teams to 133 of the state’s hardest-hit facilities. They will be mobilized on Nov. 2 and will assist nursing home staff with infection control measures like testing and visitor screening.

Taylor Wooten is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.