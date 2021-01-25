Legislators scrutinize bill for ways it might shield nursing homes

Indiana lawmakers decided to move forward with a bill to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits Monday after a tense debate about how the bill might inadvertently shield nursing homes from being held accountable for abuse and neglect.
House Bill 1002, one of the priority policies for the 2021 session named by super-majority Republicans and Gov. Eric Holcomb, would ensure businesses can’t be sued in many cases when visitors believe they contracted COVID-19 on business premises.
Members of the House Judiciary Committee reviewed the bill Monday and amended it to clarify that health care providers won’t be held liable under some circumstances.
One provision would ensure hospitals, for example, can’t be sued for not being able to provide care to some patients when non-emergency medical procedures were limited to make room for rising numbers of COVID-19 patients.
The amendment also clarified immunity is available when COVID-19 is spread because of a lack of personal protective equipment like face coverings or because of staffing problems.
The committee voted to move the bill forward with these policies in a party-line vote, 9-3.
Many who testified to the committee, including Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, expressed concern with the new version and how it might unfairly protect bad behavior by nursing homes. Boy read a letter from constituents about neglect an elderly parent suffered in their nursing home that went unnoticed because of pandemic shutdowns.
“Two of her regular teeth turned brown,” Boy read in the letter. “Her dentures were so far beyond disgusting. I’d found out they had not brushed her teeth or cleaned her dentures since March 11.”
The letter further described a lack of staff, with nurses and aides working double shifts and some appearing not to have received proper training.
Reflecting on her own experiences caring for her late husband, a quadriplegic who spent many of his last years in the hospital and in long-term care facilities, Boy said that’s why residents in nursing homes often rely on loved ones to provide personal care.
“I saw the daily shortage of staff in most facilities,” Boy said. “I was there to help with turning him in bed to prevent sores. I cut his nails, washed his hair, helped feed him. That was several years before COVID-19.”
Boy and others who testified said they are worried nursing homes could use COVID-19 immunity as an excuse if patients accuse them of malpractice or abuse.
Rep. Ryan Hatfield, D-Evansville, attempted to propose three other amendments to the bill drafted by committee Democrats to better align the House version with the Senate version, Hatfield said. But the Republican committee members refused to hear them. He then asked that the lawmakers press pause on the bill and review it further in committee to ensure they catch and resolve any unintended consequences, such as the nursing home issue. But Republicans voted to move forward.
“I’m not sure what I’m doing here,” Hatfield said while packing up his belongings after his Republican colleagues rejected the motion.
Rep. John Young, R-Franklin, who served as the acting chair of the committee because chair Jerry Torr, R-Carmel, is the bill author, said he sympathized with Hatfield’s frustration. He said the health care parts of the bill also concern him as a practicing attorney, but he argued it’s too early to say the bill won’t be further clarified and updated.
“I’m a co-author on this bill. I am committed to straightening these things out,” Young said. “This is just the first part of the process. We are going to have many opportunities to get this fixed.”
Another Republican, Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, said he wants to see the bill refined so it more clearly addresses the impact of COVID-19 on businesses.
“I still don’t feel the scope has been brought down and directly related to COVID,” Cook said to Young. “Hopefully we can get to that point in the process, as you’ve pointed out.”
TheStatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
