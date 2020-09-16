For more than an hour Tuesday, a panel of Indiana lawmakers heard from sexual assault survivors and advocates urging them to pass legislation to clearly define the meaning of consent.
The Corrections and Criminal Code Interim Study Committee met in a combined in-person and virtual format to hear from people who want justice for rape victims and to make sure perpetrators are prosecuted. The format was designed to provide social distancing to protect lawmakers and the public from COVID-19.
The consent issue that was originally proposed in House Bill 1160, authored by Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, but did not get a hearing in the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee in the 2020 session.
Errington was the first of many arguing that Indiana needs legislation that clearly defines “consent” in a rape case so juries have clear guidelines when deciding the guilt or innocence of an accused rapist.
She described how the public understanding of what constitutes rape has evolved and led to successful prosecutions in the cases Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein. Errington called the Indiana statue of rape and sexual assault outdated and urged lawmakers to add the definition of consent to the Indiana code.
Under Indiana law, rape is defined as a person who has sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite by force or imminent threat of force, the other person is unaware that the act is occurring or the person is so mentally disabled that they cannot give consent. What constitutes consent is often left to the common sense of jurors, which is why advocates want a more clear definition.
“In Indiana, consent had been left undefined and in turn has left many survivors abandoned, without justice or any form of protection,” Samantha McCoy told the committee in a video. She is a rape survivor and an advocate for Rise, an organization of sexual assault survivors and allies who push for legislative reform.
She said she was raped by a person in a position of power, leaving her feeling defenseless. She noted that Illinois has a guidelines for consent, which say that a lack of physical resistance does not constitute consent, dress does not constitute consent, past consent does not provide future consent, and consent can be withdrawn at any time.
Actor Jesse Eisenberg, who lives part-time in Bloomington, joined in the call for Indiana lawmakers to pass a law defining consent. He said that he has spent the past eight months volunteering several days a week at a domestic violence shelter in Bloomington. Eisenberg shared that he has recognized that each story of sexual violence he’s heard has had a common theme of a lack of consent.
“It is because of this that I share my support for reform of Indiana’s rape statue to include a definition of consent” Eisenberg said.
The committee will review testimony and recommend proposed legislation, which will need to be introduced in the 2021 session of the General Assembly.
LaMonte Richardson Jr. is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
