A surge in Indiana’s prison population has lawmakers and other leaders considering changes to the law passed early in the last decade aimed at reducing the number of people behind bars.
The Corrections and Criminal Code Interim Study Committee met Tuesday and heard from a judge, lawyers and others urging action to keep the prison population from continuing to climb.
They were specifically discussing House Enrolled Act 1006, which passed the General Assembly in 2014 and changed how felonies are classified and the range for sentences to be imposed..
HEA 1006 changed the penalty range for felonies from A,B,C and D to six levels, with Level 1 being reserved for the most serious violent crimes and Level 6 crimes being mostly drug, addiction and related charges.
Level 6 offenders serve their sentences at county jails and the expectation was that the money saved by locking up fewer people in state prisons could be used locally for treatment programs.
The plan appeared to work for a few years and by 2016 the prison populations hit a low. The number of people in prison then started to climb because of the other changes to the law—requiring felons to serve 75% of the sentence before being eligible for parole, up from 50%, as well as some longer prison sentences for those committing higher-level violent felonies.
“For people who really were violent and preying on people, we wanted a longer sentence,” said Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, who was part of the discussion when the issues were first raised by leaders in both political parties in 2010.
Randy Custer, chief of staff for the Indiana Department of Correction, showed lawmakers graphic data illustrating the drop-off in the prison population through 2016 and then rise in numbers of people being locked up. He said that in 2013 the average length of stay for a person sent to an Indiana prison was spent an average of 31 months behind bars. In 2019, the average length of stay was 54 months.
“It creates a stacking effect, we reduce the rate of which we’re releasing but yet we still get people into the door and are admitting at a similar rate,” Custer said.
When the reform work began, the Department of Correction was seeking funds to build a new prison every couple of years and Pierce said lawmakers wanted to avoid that.
When HEA 1006 was first proposed, county prosecutors complained that some of the recommended prison sentences were too low. Lawmakers raised the maximum sentence with the expectation that most sentences would fall in the recommended range. That didn’t happen and many judges impose sentences at the higher end of the range.
Bernice Corley, the executive director of the Indiana Public Defender Council, also spoke in support of the reconstruction of legislation to lower prison populations, sharing data showing that prisons are near 100% capacity.
Bernice Corley, executive director of the Indiana Public Defenders Council, said the Interim Study Committee on Corrections and Criminal Code should make some changes to the reforms passed in the last decade to reduce the prison population. TheStatehouseFile.com
She argued that one solution to the rising prison population would be to apply the 2014 sentencing reforms that reduced prison terms for nonviolent crimes like drug possession, theft and fraud to those still serving sentences imposed under the old rule. There would 1,676 offenders eligible for release if lawmakers would change the law to allow the sentencing guidelines to apply retroactively, saving Indiana more than $32 million a year.
Superior Court Judge Peter Nugent of Johnson County also spoke of the frustration of local officials in the criminal justice system who see some of the same people cycling through their jails. Because most are committing low-level crimes and have drug problems, Nugent suggested sending repeat offenders to state prisons in order to receive access to the treatment and education programs that aren’t available at the local level.
Committee Chair Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, said that additional testimony will be continued Oct. 6.
LaMonte Richardson Jr. is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.