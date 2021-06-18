Vigo County School Corp. writing teacher Shelly Gardner got down on the floor with student Eleanor Longest in a small classroom to help her set up her Chromebook for the baseball theme being used as part of the summer "Writing Wonders" program.
Gardner helped the fourth-grader open various tabs, including for a digital notebook, so Longest could maneuver back and forth during the lesson being taught remotely by teacher Rose Robins. The digital notebook can be used to take notes and write; another tab for a program called Nearpod allowed Longest to interact online with the teacher and peers during class.
Because of COVID, the VCSC Writing Wonders summer school program — planned earlier this year — is virtual this summer.
Camp Navigate, a community program that teaches children employability/soft skills and offers many other camp activities, is participating in the three-week virtual writing program this year; children bring their VCSC-issued Chromebooks, although Camp Navigate also has its own set of Chromebooks.
While no one would want a repeat of the challenges and hardships created by COVID-19 this past year, it resulted in many positives in education delivery, including the VCSC's purchase — using federal funds — of Chromebooks for students. The district expedited its technology plans from a four-year rollout to one that occurred over a matter of months for most grades.
Chromebooks are enhancing what students do in the classroom and also making extended virtual learning possible — including at Camp Navigate this summer.
With the technology and interactive programs, kids are excited, interested and engaged, Gardner said. "Blended learning is here to stay."
Increased use of technology is just one of the ways the pandemic will have a lasting impact on K-12 schools.
Federal dollars, positive impacts
Indiana schools will benefit from an estimated $3.1 billion from two stimulus/recovery packages passed by Congress since December 2020. When the original CARES Act dollars are added, it totals more than $3.3 billion.
That infusion of federal dollars will have many positive impacts for Indiana's K-12 schools, says Terry Spradlin, executive director of the Indiana School Boards Association.
Part of the funding must be used to address learning loss. But schools can also spend the money on such pandemic-related costs as sanitization and personal protective equipment; school facility improvements that improve indoor air quality and reduce risk of virus transmission; mental health services; and technology.
According to Spradlin, districts will be able to improve school buildings from a health and safety perspective.
Plans vary among school districts, but the list includes replacing heating and cooling systems, installing air filtration and purification systems, replacing inefficient windows with more energy efficient units, building additional classroom space to increase square footage per student, and more.
School districts have also invested heavily in broadband and Wi-Fi networks, technology equipment and student devices for virtual learning. State and federal funding will be available to extend the broadband networks to and through schools into the school community, especially in the underserved areas that were at the wrong end of the digital divide, Spradlin said.
That, in turn, will help school districts continue virtual learning options for parents who seek this instructional approach for their children in future school years.
"Overall, with the emphasis on student learning recovery and acceleration to mitigate learning gaps prompted by the pandemic, Indiana is in an excellent position to lead the nation out of the pandemic in serving our elementary and secondary students," Spradlin said.
COVID-19 prompts some positive changes
Janet Coleman, dean of Indiana State University's Bayh College of Education, also believes lessons learned from the pandemic will result in some positive changes in K-12 education.
"Nothing really replaces in-person learning" and a good teacher, she said, but technology can enhance the learning process. "There are some things technology does better."
With a computer and 3D modeling, "You can do a better job of explaining some difficult concepts in a more concrete manner." For example, it can be used to study anatomy "when you can't open a human body and show what's in it," she said.
Some children thrive with virtual learning "because you are not dealing with maybe the uncomfortable social aspects of education," Coleman said. They can focus more on the academic aspect.
She foresees increased attendance in virtual schools, and it might prompt some Indiana school districts to start or expand their own. "I think some of maybe the larger school districts that have the resources are more likely to be able to explore that option," she said.
That keeps the virtual schools in local, Hoosier districts, where there is local control.
Learning loss will continue to impact classroom instruction moving forward. "I would certainly expect there are conversations at schools going on about this very thing right now," she said.
"I do hope there will be some long-term changes, based on knowing what technology can do and knowing where we can put the technology to enhance learning," Coleman said.
A national perspective
Daniel A. Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators, sees some significant, lasting impacts of the pandemic.
It showed that "education can take place remotely, and as a matter of fact, there were a number of students, mostly high-performing students, who did very well in remote learning and prefer it and in many cases are requesting to continue," he said. For those students, it was personalized and allowed them to make progress at their own pace.
Remote learning also provides an opportunity to not only make up for lost learning, but also to "accelerate" learning so that students can progress more quickly, for those who choose to take advantage of those options.
"We recognize that students have lost so much instructional time this past year, there is a lot of catching up that needs to happen," he said. Remote learning "is a great opportunity to do that."
In Domenech's view, COVID and remote learning may prompt some districts to re-think the traditional school calendar and seat time requirements.
High school students learned without sitting in a classroom for so many required hours per day. "There is no question the preferred form of learning is in-person in a school building," he said. "The reality is there are many students who do have the ability to learn from anywhere."
Even before the pandemic, more and more high school students were taking online courses, and he anticipates that trend will continue. He also believes more districts may explore year-round schooling.
In addition, he foresees more school systems operating virtual schools, competing with private organizations that offer them. "A lot of parents want that," he said.
And, in Vigo County ...
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, says that in Vigo County, "I think you will see a renewed focus on human connection and character development. The pandemic has shined a light on some of the things we may have taken for granted in education, and the decline in mental health may be in large part due to the ways in which human connection was more difficult or non-existent this year."
Vigo County schools are working on some initiatives "that will bring more trusted adults into our students' lives for more hours during the day. Partnerships with community organizations to provide more services to students will be, I think, the biggest way K-12 will change in a post-pandemic world. We've seen how important these connections are and we want to double down on them."
In addition, the pandemic has brought all educators new ways to use digital tools, he said. "Necessity has become the mother of invention for a lot of teachers, and I think you'll see a boom of teacher-led professional development, whether informal or formal."
In Vigo County, the pandemic — and federal funding — enabled the district to accelerate its purchase of Chromebooks by four years. "The ways in which teachers took the professional development the district provided them and added their own exploration will continue to benefit our students for years to come," Riley said.
Riley believe a statewide, online school "is in our future." Before the pandemic started, 330 Vigo County students were already attending one of the large online schools in Indiana, schools that reach more than 16,000 students statewide.
"Some, certainly not all, students have thrived in online learning this past year and demand will grow for online education," he said. VCSC has a strong curriculum "and we think we can offer a better education than some of the other online schools in our state that are based in Florida or Utah because we're experts in Indiana standards. We know what Indiana students need to thrive post-graduation."
Having its own, statewide online school would also help the district financially.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
