It took three red flag stoppages in the final 14 laps, including a one-lap sprint to the finish, but Josef Newgarden is an Indianapolis 500 champion.
Newgarden passed leader and 2022 Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson on a Lap 199 restart to earn his first Indy 500 victory.
Newgarden, who had been passed by Ericsson on the penultimate restart with four laps left, got by Ericsson on the backstretch as Ericsson dove low to try to break the draft.
Newgarden himself dove into the pit lane entrance to hold off Ericsson at the line. His winning margin was unofficially 0.0974 seconds.
After Newgarden won, he stopped his car on the yard of bricks at the start-finish line and jumped into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway paddock to celebrate with a crowd that witnessed a chaotic final 20 laps that included four accidents that brought out three yellow and then red flags.
It’s the first victory for Team Penske since 2019 when Simon Pagenaud won. It was also the first win for a Chevrolet-powered car since 2019.
This story will be updated.
