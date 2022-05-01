KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy faces a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his 17-year-old brother in central Indiana.
The shooting was reported Saturday afternoon in Kokomo, police said.
The older teen told officers his brother ran away after shooting him. He had been shot twice and later died at a hospital.
The 14-year-old was found about a mile from the shooting scene. He was being held at a youth detention center, police said.
