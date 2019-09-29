Judges tell lawmakers they need help with growing caseloads

Court officials from five Indiana counties plagued by rapidly growing caseloads asked members of an interim study committee for financial assistance to create more resources in the local judiciary.
The Interim Study Committee on Courts and the Judiciary, meeting for the first time last week, listened to court officials from Jennings, Hamilton, Gibson, Marshall and Delaware counties describe how everything from opioids to jail overcrowding is creating problems in their local systems.
Four of the five counties represented at the hearing are in the top 25 on the Indiana Judicial Branch’s Severity of Need list in 2018, which is compiled by the judicial branch every year to assess the caseloads of the county courts.
This list indicates where counties have too few or, in some cases, too many people who can handle the cases that arise in the local county court system. The judicial branch and committees like the one that met Thursday then can determine counties are in the most need of assistance as well as assess the cases and problems that led to the figures on the report.
For example, Judge Marianne Vorhees of Delaware County is seeking a sixth court to be based in Muncie that would, in part, hear criminal misdemeanor cases from Ball State University. The city court in Muncie has been hearing those cases.
“These cases deserve and need full time process on a court of record,” Vorhees said.
Nelson Chipman Jr., Marshall County prosecutor, told the committee that his region needs a new court to help move the cases flowing into the current system and reduce jail overcrowding. If approved, the court would be the county’s third.
Meanwhile, representatives from Gibson, Jennings and Hamilton counties all asked the committee for the funds to hire a new magistrate.
James McDonald, a lawyer in Gibson, which is ranked number five on the list, said a new magistrate would help with the caseloads and also help the rural county address its overcrowding issues. The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued the county because of overcrowding in February.
Judge John Webster, the presiding circuit court judge in Jennings County, told the committee that a new magistrate would help out the two sitting judges with one of their community’s biggest problems — drugs and opioids.
In Hamilton County, the judges need a new magistrate to focus on family issues in the family affairs problem solving court, Superior Court Judge William Hughes said. He added that he wants the extra help with another equally big issue in his suburban Indianapolis community — mental health.
“We need to bring all the resources in our community together to make sure those people are properly served,” Hughes said.
The committee did not vote on any of the request during the first meeting, but the committee chair, Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, said members would take action at one of their next two meetings. The recommendations would be referred to the General Assembly.
The committee’s next meeting is on Oct. 3.
Brandon Barger is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalists.
