John Shettle, ex-ISP chief and longtime community leader, dies

When Dennis Pickering and his wife, Liz, moved across the street from John Shettle about 50 years ago, they had no idea of the type and number of community projects they would be roped into over the next half-century.
“He was real hard to say no to,” Liz Pickering said.
The community of Orestes and the state of Indiana lost one of their biggest champions Sunday when Shettle, who served 30 years on the Orestes Town Council, died at age 89.
He arranged for clean running water from the City of Alexandria and established curbside recycling in Orestes, Liz Pickering said.
“He was instrumental in a lot of things small towns are not normally known for.”
In spite of all the community projects they worked on together, Liz Pickering said, she had no idea how far Shettle’s influence really spread.
“We had known him for 50 years, but we were surprised he had received all the honors he did because he didn’t toot his own horn.”
Born and raised in Anderson, Shettle, who informally became known as the Mayor of Orestes, worked 32 years as an Indiana State Police trooper. The Navy veteran of the Korean War served twice as ISP’s superintendent, once under Gov. Otis Bowen and later under Gov. Robert Orr.
Under his supervision, ISP became a racially integrated law enforcement agency. He also was the person behind Operation Care and Click It or Ticket, multistate efforts that eventually became federal programs.
Upon his retirement from ISP, Shettle, a two-time Sagamore of the Wabash, went on to serve as Indiana’s commissioner of correction. Once he left public service for good, Shettle was named director of the Council on Ministry for the North Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church, a position normally occupied by clergy.
Politically active Shettle also worked in the Anderson offices of then-Rep. Dave McIntosh and the man who eventually would become vice president under Donald Trump, Mike Pence.
But his heart always was in tiny Orestes, where he returned each evening after a day working in the big city.
“This is a sad week for the town of Orestes, I can tell you that. He was everything to this town,” said Dennis Pickering. “He had a small town personality. If you looked at his resume, his life was Indianapolis, but he came home every day. He may have made a living in the big city, but he was a small town guy.”
After a day at work, he said, Shettle hopped onto a riding mower to mow vacant properties and the sides of roads leading into town, all at his own expense.
“If he didn’t have an Orestes T-shirt or an Orestes sweatshirt on, he was out of uniform.”
It was under Shettle’s leadership in Orestes that Red Gold flourished there, providing good-paying jobs to the townspeople and keeping their taxes low, the Pickerings said.
“He always negotiated with them with Orestes in mind,” Liz Pickering said.
Shettle’s family said it was his love of people that was the foundation of his career and volunteer efforts, which stretched as far as Africa when he raised money through Operation Classroom to pay for teacher salaries during civil wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone.
“Even though he wasn’t soft, squishy, he cared about people,” said his daughter-in-law, Manet Shettle. “A lot of what he did was driven by care and concern for others.”
His son Patrick Shettle said his father’s death after a long illness will leave a void in the workings of Orestes, Madison County and the state.
“He was a good organizer. He brought the community of Orestes together for a lot of things. He knew how to accomplish things,” he said. “That will be hard to replace, because too many people look for other people to do it now.”
