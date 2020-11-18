Ivy Tech virtual express enrollment week starts Dec. 1

Ivy Tech Community College will host a Virtual Express Enrollment Week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Dec. 1 through Dec. 4.
During the event, prospective students can complete their enrollment steps virtually and sign up for classes that start Jan. 19, 2021.
Interested participants must RSVP. During the appointment, participants will receive assistance with assessment, meeting with an advisor and registering for classes.
In January, Ivy Tech will offer a wide range of programs including healthcare, IT, manufacturing, and more. There are also short-term certificate options that are entirely online and available for free through the Workforce Ready Grant, thanks to the Next Level Jobs program.
This January, there are thousands of both 16-week and 8-week classes available in online, virtual, face-to-face*, and hybrid formats.
For more information or to RSVP, visit ivytech.edu/eeday
