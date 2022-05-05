Ivy Tech celebrates spring graduates

Demitri Dawson’s initial college experience was not a positive one.
She started her post-secondary career at Harrison College, only to have the whole college system shut down in 2018, just a month before she was set to graduate. The private, for-profit college cited declining enrollment and financial pressures.
“It was discouraging. It didn’t give me much motivation to go back to college,” she said. Courses weren’t expected to transfer and she would have to start over.
In 2020, she began taking classes at Ivy Tech Community College, and Thursday night she participated in commencement, having achieved an associate degree in elementary education. She hopes to transfer to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College to pursue her bachelor’s degree in education.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” said Dawson, age 24. She’s volunteered at a local elementary school and finds great satisfaction in working with children who need just a little extra help in the classroom to succeed.
She’ll miss Ivy Tech, but is excited to obtain her associate degree. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Dawson, who has a 2-year-old daughter and has taken classes online.
Dawson said that Ivy Tech’s flexible course schedule and online options made it possible for her to pursue her degree while juggling a family. It’s also affordable, she said.
Nearly 1,000 Ivy Tech graduates from Terre Haute and Greencastle campuses were recognized during commencement ceremonies at Indiana State University’s Hulman Center.
Collectively, 982 graduates will earn 1,325 credentials following the conclusion of the semester; 536 have earned an associate degree or associate of applied science. Others have earned a certificate, and/or technical certificate.
Some students are graduating with a degree and one or more certificates.
It was Ivy Tech-Terre Haute’s 54th commencement program.
Elizabeth Pearison, the commencement speaker, was a 2018 Ivy Tech graduate and currently serves as the supervisor of imaging services at Union Health. She was also the recipient of Ivy Tech’s 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award.
“Ivy Tech taught me how to never give up. The faculty here always pushed me to do my best and to remember why I began this journey in the first place. I continue to use these skills and to persevere in my daily life,” said Pearison, who received her associate degree in general studies and imaging services in 2018 from Ivy Tech.
She then transferred to the University of Southern Indiana to earn her bachelor’s degree in radiology management and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in health care administration.
This year’s commencement was a return to normal for Ivy Tech, as the 2021 ceremony was split into two ceremonies and graduates were limited in the number of guests they could invite.
“I’m so thankful that we’re able to host our traditional commencement ceremony this year with all our graduates and as many guests as they cared to invite,” stated Ivy Tech chancellor Lea Anne Crooks. “This is a huge milestone for our graduates and their families.”
Ivy Tech’s School of Health Sciences had 229 graduates this year, followed by the School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering, and Applied Science with 221 graduates.
“Graduates will make an impact in our community through our industry partners in areas including machining, welding, agriculture, supply chain logistics, accounting, advanced automation, public health, nursing, and more,” states an Ivy Tech news release. “Some will also transfer to four-year institutions to continue their education, and many will do so while continuing to work.”
The list of graduates includes more than 200 high school students from 27 high schools in west-central Indiana who have earned college credentials — even before graduating high school.
Most students earned the Indiana College Core, also known as the “Start as a Sophomore” program.
Others earned certificates in information technology, agriculture, certified nursing assistant and many other fields. Most completed their Ivy Tech credentials at little or no cost by taking Ivy Tech dual-credit classes at their high schools.
