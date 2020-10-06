It's been a tough year for Indiana apples

During what would normally be primetime for Midwest apple-picking, some orchards around Indiana are running out of apples early this season following a late spring freeze that obliterated much of the state's crop.
Statewide temperature drops in late April and early May wreaked havoc on the budding, flowering apple trees unable to withstand the cold. The sub-freezing snaps — which led to severe fruit damage and significant crop loss — impacted roughly 70% of the Hoosier apple crop, said Peter Hirst, a tree fruit specialist at Purdue University.
“It's the worst we’ve seen in quite some time, in decades in Indiana," Hirst said. “This is really rare for us to have damage as severe as what we’ve seen this year.”
Damage was widespread across Indiana's orchards, but growers say cold-related damage in neighboring Michigan — the country's third-largest apple-producing state — was likely limited to crops in the southwest, with Red Delicious and Jonagold apples affected most.
Spring frosts in New York’s Hudson Valley and parts of Pennsylvania and Virginia are also expected to reduce the bloom on several apple varieties this year, although the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates the nation's 2020 apple crop to be just 3% less than in 2019 and 2% less than the five-year average.
While less than 1% of the nation’s apples are grown in Indiana, the niche allows farmers to sell directly to consumers, Hirst said. That's a “huge advantage” for the state's apple industry, he continued, but it also means orchards "have to get very creative, still offering that family experience, even though they may not have as many apples on the trees.”
In Parke County
Apples and fall ornamentals are part of the season experience in full swing at Ditzler's Orchard in southern Parke County.
Owner Judy Ditzler said family apple-picking is available, along with other orchard experiences such as the ice cream scoop shop, caramel apples, dumplings and the pumpkin patch.
A hard frost in early May did reduce Ditzler's apple crop to about 25 percent of a usual season, she said.
“We were going to have a bumper crop until the frost hit,” Ditzler said Tuesday. “We don't have the crop we normally have, but we have sold a record number of you-pick apples this year.”
What apples did survive the frost are of good quality. Other apple varieties are being brought in for use in the apple cider press, she said.
Orchards all around the state were hard hit by the May 9 frost. Ditzler's lost much of their raspberries, blackberries and strawberries, Judy Ditzler said.
Ditzler said the orchard has an abundant crop of pumpkins.
The orchard has been family owned and operated since it opened in 1972 as a fresh fruit market with 100 trees. It expanded to more than 2,000 trees by 1990 and included a cider press and sales to local markets.
In 2001, Judi and Mauri Ditzler opened Cherrywood Farm to partner with the orchard and expand the business with a pick-your-own berry operation and pumpkin farm.
The orchard is located on Parke County Road 900 south about one mile east of U.S. 41.
For hours of operation, call 765-548-2308.
Elsewhere in Indiana
At Jacobs’ Family Orchard in New Castle, Indiana, more than 90% of the crop was lost at the 35-acre farm, said co-owner Stephanie Jacobs. To make up for the low yields, apples are being outsourced so orchard staff can continue to make cider, caramel apples and other seasonal goods.
“Our apple numbers are way lower than normal — we had almost none," she said. "We prepare for this kind of thing, but we’re really having to improvise right now.”
Tuttle Orchards, in Greenfield, Indiana, saw a similar shortage, with only 5% of the farm’s crop salvageable after the freeze. Apples were picked off the trees by mid-September, leading the orchard to end its pick-your-own-apple season more than a month earlier than usual and shift focus to its pumpkin patch.
In the days after the May 9 freeze, hundreds of apples shriveled up, browned and began falling off trees, said Erin Sterling, co-owner of Anderson Orchard in Mooresville, Indiana.
Originally estimating they’d lost nearly all of their apple crop, Sterling said the central Indiana orchard's hilly terrain — which keeps some trees higher-elevated and less-affected by cold temperatures — might be why a quarter of their fruit survived.
Anderson’s self-picking season usually lasts through mid- to late-October, Sterling continued. But fewer apples, combined with large crowds at the orchard shortly after Labor Day, left many of the trees picked over by mid-September.
“We ran out fast this year,” Sterling said. “We're just grateful so many people have been coming out."
Southern Indiana's Engelbrecht’s Orchard has also recorded waves of visitors, despite concerns that COVID-19 would keep families from the orchard. Mostly spared from late freeze conditions, the orchard just north of Evansville has attracted patrons from around Indiana and across state lines, said co-owner Kristi Schulz.
“We really are having a pretty good apple season — we’ve been very fortunate this year with actually having crops," Schulz said. “We somehow dodged a big weather bullet in our little southwestern Indiana area for whatever reason. We’re very, very thankful.”
Apple sales, too, have increased. Schulz said the orchard has seen an influx of families coming earlier in the season to pick apples, and many take home more than in previous years.
Contributing to this report were Casey Smith of Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative, writing out of Indianapolis, and Lisa Trigg of the Tribune-Star in Terre Haute.
