ISU provost a finalist for Austin Peay presidency

Mike Licari, Indiana State University provost and vice president for academic affairs, is one of three finalists for the presidency at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn.

Licari has been ISU's provost since 2015.

Austin Peay is a four-year public, doctoral-level university, and its fall 2019 enrollment was 11,048 students.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Austin Peay's presidential search committee has announced three finalists: Licari; Jaime Taylor, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Marshall University; and Dannelle Whiteside, interim president of Austin Peay who previously served as the university’s vice president for legal affairs.

The position became open with the departure of President Alisa White, who is now president of Sam Houston State University in Texas.

The three finalists will visit campus this week for interviews in a wide range of settings with students, faculty, staff, university leadership and members of the Austin Peay community.

Licari is visiting the Austin Peay campus on Tuesday and Wednesday.