Indiana State University is partnering with the Indiana Destination Development Corporation on a new state promotional campaign.
ISU President Deborah J. Curtis was present at Wednesday’s news conference, where Gov. Eric Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and IDDC chief executive officer Elaine Bedel introduced the “IN Indiana" identifier with examples of how it can be used by various sectors in the state.
ISU's messaging on social media and elsewhere says, "Discover Your Advantage IN Indiana," referring to the Indiana State Advantage program.
"Indiana State University is fortunate to be located in the Terre Haute community which serves as a front door to the state of Indiana," Curtis said. "We are pleased to partner with the IDDC to help attract interest in the state, which will in turn help us attract talent to the state. As we work hard to uplift ISU, we also uplift Indiana and everything positive that our state has to offer.”
A toolkit of resources is available free to every business, small town, big city, and destination in the state. For more information, go to VisitIndiana.com
Greg Goode, ISU executive director of government relations, believes the new initiative “affects ISU and Terre Haute in a positive way. It builds stronger partnerships between public and private entities and leverages the strengths of state assets —like a university— to draw greater interest in Indiana.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.