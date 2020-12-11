ISU board OKs 1.5% bump in room and board

Indiana State University trustees Friday approved a 1.5% increase for a traditional residence hall room with a standard meal plan, which is the majority of on-campus rooms.

For 2021-22, the cost will be $7,346 for the year, a $109 increase over the current year.

Freshmen are typically housed in residence halls with “traditional” rooms, which means two per room without added options.

The housing rate for students who choose a traditional single room is $1,500 more per year than the double room [two students per room] rate. This is a reduction from 2020-21 to make it more affordable for students who have a health or safety need for a single room related to the impact of the pandemic, officials say.

A traditional single room will be $8,846 next year, a savings of $890 over the current year.

Rates for student rooms at 500 Wabash and University Apartments also will increase 1.5 percent.

ISU is acting on room and board rates earlier than usual this year so that financial aid and enrollment services offices can start earlier on student financial aid packages for 2021-22, said Diann McKee, ISU senior vice president for finance and administration.

President’s report

During the president’s report, ISU President Deborah Curtis updated trustees on key performance indicators for the current strategic plan.

She noted significant increase in first and second year retention rates and a jump in the four-year graduation rate among all students as well as Pell-eligible students. ISU also had an increase in degrees awarded to at-risk students.

In 2020, first year retention improved four points to 69%, while the four-year graduation rate improved five points to 33%. For non-Pell students, the graduation rate improved six points to 42%.

An important set of metrics is how the Commission for Higher Education and the Indiana General Assembly measure public university performance and tie it to performance-based funding.

ISU has improved in all but one area of the performance-based funding metrics for Indiana students, Curtis said.

Financial committee

During an earlier finance committee meeting, McKee told trustees that despite the challenges of the pandemic, ISU ended the year 2019-20 fiscal year with a positive net position, with total revenue exceeding expenses.

In April, May and June, the ISU had a significant decrease in operating expenses, she said. Much of campus was working remotely, and students had returned home for remote learning.

She also cited an increase in ISU’s non-operating revenue in its state appropriation, interest income from investments and CARES act funding from the federal government.

Looking to the future, finances may be more challenged, she said. Reasons include a reduction in state revenues caused by the pandemic, and ISU’s investment income is not expected to show as much growth. CARES Act dollars will have been spent, unless more funding will be coming from the federal level.

Fall enrollment is below what ISU had budgeted, which also will have an impact.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

ISU’s expenses are trending below where they were a year ago, McKee said. The university is doing a good job of controlling expenses, which includes holding open vacant positions to the extent possible and major reduction in travel expenses. “My colleagues across campus are doing a tremendous job trying to control expenses,” she said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.