ISP trooper killed in crash in Tippecanoe County

Indiana State Police are mourning the loss of one of their troopers after a single-vehicle crash late Friday on Old Indiana 25 near Stair Road in Tippecanoe County.
Killed was Trooper Peter R. Stephan, 27, Lafayette, Indiana, who had served with state police for four years.
Preliminary investigation indicated Stephan was traveling north on Old Indiana Road south of Stair Road on his way to help another trooper in Americus about 10:25 p.m. For an undetermined reason, police said, Stephan's squad car left the road, rolled at least once and struck a utility pole.
Police said Stephan was pronounced dead at the scene.
He is survived by his wife and six month-old daughter.
“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family," said ISP Superintendent Douglas G. Carter. "We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Stephan’s family, friends and co-workers."
Said Gov. Eric Holcomb, “Janet and I were heartbroken to learn about the death of Trooper Stephan. We ask that all Hoosiers join us in offering prayers and condolences to Trooper Stephan’s family, friends and colleagues in law enforcement.”
Indiana State Police was assisted by Tippecanoe County Sheriff Department, White County Sheriff Department, Tippecanoe County EMS, Lafayette Fire Department, Buck Creek Fire Department, Tipmont REMC.
A memorial fund in Stephan's name has been established through Old National Bank. Indiana State Police said it is the only account that has been agreed upon by the family, and the opening of additional fund raising accounts is discouraged. Those wishing to make a donation may do so at any Old National Bank branch under the name Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation/Peter Stephan.
