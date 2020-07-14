ISP to probe report of trooper racially profiling state senator

Indiana State Police are investigating a complaint that a trooper with the Capitol Police racially profiled state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Merrillville, during a rally to celebrate Black leaders in politics at the Indiana Statehouse.

First Sergeant Ron Galaviz said the Indiana State Police Department received a complaint Monday and is currently looking into the encounter.

Witnesses said the incident happened at the “Beyond the Big Tent – Black Voices in Politics” rally hosted on Saturday by the Indiana Racial Justice Alliance and two Democrats running for state office.

Belinda Drake, who was a speaker at the event and is running for a state Senate seat in District 32, said officers approached the demonstrators after they moved inside when it began to rain. She said the troopers ran from the other side of the Statehouse as if they were on a mission to address a safety threat.

In a statement, Drake said Melton and Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, went to speak with the troopers. It was then that one of the troopers began shouting at Melton, Drake said, and demanding that he “freeze.”

Drake said the trooper then “popped the clip on his firearm holster, presumably in preparation to draw his weapon” at Melton. Drake said she then saw Ford attempt to deescalate the encounter.

Melton and Ford released a joint statement Monday reacting to the incident, but neither responded immediately to a request for an interview.

“It’s unfortunate that this situation had to take place,” Melton said. “I want to be clear that I don’t want this situation to become a distraction from the work that we’re doing through the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus on our police reform agenda.”

Drake said the crowd was having a meaningful, respectful and quiet protest, but they were interrupted by police aggression. She said what happened was a racial profiling incident.

“Every Black man has to deal with this in Indiana. Every Black woman has to deal with this in Indiana. It doesn’t matter if you’re an elected official,” Drake said.

Ford said much the same.

“It is an unfortunate irony that my good friend and colleague Sen. Eddie Melton experienced some of the same police bias we were there to speak out against. These kinds of incidents are all too common for Black and brown Hoosiers,” Ford said. “This situation was handled extremely poorly by the Capitol Police. No member of the public deserves to be treated that way, or spoken to so disrespectfully by officers who are there to serve the public.”

In her statement, Drake compared what she said happened to Melton to a recent incident at Monroe Lake near Bloomington, Indiana. Over the July 4 weekend, a Black man, Vauhxx Booker, said he was the victim of an “attempted lynching” when he and his friends visited the lake and were confronted by a group of white men. A video captured by Booker’s group shows the men pinning Booker to a tree and one calling him a racial slur.

“Last week, it was being Black in the woods. This week, it is being Black in the Statehouse,” Drake said.

Indiana Conservation Police, Monroe County prosecutors and the FBI have launched investigations into the incident at Monroe Lake; there have been no arrests to date. On Monday, lawyers representing the men accused of targeting Booker denied the allegations. They argued Booker was the one who instigated the incident.

At Saturday’s event, Arielle Brandy, president of Indiana Young Democrats, also gave a speech and said she witnessed the altercation between the Capitol Police and Melton. Brandy and Drake were joined at the event by Dr. Woody Myers, the Democratic challenger for governor, and Melton himself.

“We were all prominent, Black leaders,” Brandy said.

But they were seen as a threat by the state trooper, she added.

“It was very disheartening and disappointing to see how we were treated,” Brandy said. “At the end of the day, we’re still Black.”

Brandy said when a downpour ensued with no warning in the middle of Myers’s speech, Melton and Ford urged the crowd to move into the Statehouse for shelter. Upon reflection, Brandy said this was the only option because the outdoors quickly became dangerous. She added that a tree broke not too far from where the crowd was initially assembled on the south lawn of the Statehouse.

“Thank goodness for Sen. Melton and Sen. Ford,” Brandy said. “We would have been injured.”

Brandy said a first altercation occurred when Statehouse staff approached Melton and asked why the crowd was gathered. Melton tried to explain why they needed to host their event inside, Brandy recalled, but he was only heard with Ford’s help.

Soon after, Myers continued his speech, but all eyes were focused on what happened behind him, Brandy said. That was when two state troopers approached, and when Ford and Melton met them to explain why the event was now inside. The four began to talk, but it was apparent that Melton was being dismissed, while Ford — a white man — was respected, Brandy said. Melton kept his hands down, she said, and made no sudden movements.

“You could just visibly see the difference between how they were able to address the officers,” Brandy said.

This incident connects to a larger problem in the country about race relations, Brandy said. Melton was not combative, but he was still seen as dangerous.

The Indiana State Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact them directly by visiting in.gov/isp/ and clicking the “Contact ISP” tab.

Isaac Gleitz is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.