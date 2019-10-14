ISP releases visitation, funeral information for trooper

Indiana State Police have released information on the visitation and funeral for Trooper Peter R. Stephan, who died in a single-vehicle accident on Friday night in Tippecanoe County.
Both the visitation and the funeral are open to the public.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S 00 EW, Kokomo.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will take place immediately following the funeral service and will be at Russiaville Cemetery, 3801 S 775 W, Russiaville.
The procession from the Crossroads Community Church to the Russiaville Cemetery will travel north on Indiana 931, west on Indiana 26 and north on County Road 775W to the cemetery.
The public is encouraged to line the procession route to show their gratitude and support.
Police ask vehicule traffic on Indiana 26 seek alternate routes and cooperate with any traffic direction that may be provided in advance of the procession to the cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.