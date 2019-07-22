Indiana State Police troopers are among those from six states now conducting statewide patrols targeting violations of the “Move Over” laws.
The patrols began Sunday and run through July 27, according to an ISP news release.
Also participating are troopers from Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The project was started by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and now encompasses the five states that border Ohio.
Troopers in all participating states will be conducting high visibility enforcement and education of the “Move Over” law in their states.
In 1999 Indiana was the first State in the nation to pass a law requiring motorists to move to an adjacent traffic lane, or reduce speed by 10 mph below the posted speed limit if unable to change lanes safely, when driving by a stationary police, fire or ambulance emergency vehicle stopped along the side of the road.
Indiana's law has expanded to include stationary recovery, utility service, solid waste haulers, road, street highway maintenance vehicles, as well as a stationary survey or construction vehicles when displaying alternately flashing amber lights.
Indiana’s law was originally crafted and passed the result of the death of Trooper Andrew Winzenread, who was killed in April of 1997 while assisting a stranded motorist on Interstate 74 in Decatur County.
Now, in 2019, every state with the exception of Hawaii has some form of a move-over-law.
