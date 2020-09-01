Indiana and Indianapolis Power & Light have reached a settlement in a long-running dispute over emissions at the utility’s Pike County electric plant, resolving violations of the federal Clean Air Act and related Indiana laws.

The settlement, announced Tuesday by the state’s attorney general’s office and involving the Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, requires that the company reduce the emissions of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and sulfuric acid mist at the Petersburg generating facility.

The complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana alleges the company “failed to obtain the necessary permits and install the controls necessary under the Act to reduce emissions” and these emissions “damage human health and the environment.”

Annual caps have been put on emissions of nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide from the Petersburg facility. To reduce emissions, the company must either install a Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction system that will control pollution, or permanently retire two coal-fired units earlier than originally planned.

IPL must also pay $1.525 million in civil penalties with $600,000 going to Indiana and the remaining amount to the federal government. Also, the company must spend $325,000 to repair and preserve land near the Petersburg plant.

In order to mitigate harm done by excess emissions, the IPL agreed to submit a $5 million dollar project proposal to the EPA and the state of Indiana to construct and operate an auxiliary electrical unit to reduce emissions.

Lisa Krueger, president of the U.S. strategic business unit for The AES Corporation, the parent company of IPL, said in a press release the company is pleased that an agreement was worked out with the state and federal government and avoided expensive and lengthy litigation.

The EPA has issued notices of violation to IPL on three separate occasions—in September 2009, September 2015 and February 2016—and all involved the violation of the Clean Air Act at the Petersburg facility.

IPL, in its press release, said it “believes the actions at issue were taken in full compliance with the Act and applicable permits,” but “it entered into the settlement agreement to resolve EPA’s claims and avoid uncertainties associated with litigation.”

Taylor Wooten is a reporter with TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.