Diabetics in Indiana who need insulin will be able to get their medicine from a pharmacist without a prescription starting January 2021.
Senate Enrolled Act 255 allows Indiana to join the rest of the nation in allowing the purchase insulin without a prescription.
“Insulin isn’t something that you can take one day and skip a few days,” said Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso and author of the measure.
Indiana, from 2014 to present, was the only state in the U.S. to require a prescription to purchase insulin. Some feared that allowing insulin to be sold over the counter would cause diabetics to purchase it without consulting doctors first.
But George Huntly, president of the diabetes volunteer council, shared a story with legislators as they sat on a hearing for the new law that highlighted the dangers of requiring prescriptions for insulin.
Huntly spoke about a man named Steven from Elkhart, Indiana, who in a matter of a week ran out of his rapid-acting insulin and only had two days left of his long-acting insulin. Steven, Huntly said, could not afford the $800 it cost him to pick up his prescription for the next few weeks. Steven’s blood sugar then spiked — up to 350 and well outside of the safe range of 70 to 120, according to Huntly.
“This was the first time that I had spoken to somebody who was in this situation and who had simply given up,” Huntly said. “He had given up trying to do it. He was going to resign himself to pass away.”
For those with diabetes, insulin can be a life-saving drug. Those who experience Type 1 diabetes, for example, experience an autoimmune disease where their immune system accidentally destroys cells in the pancreas that create insulin. This process can take place anywhere from days to years, forcing patients to take insulin to keep their blood sugar at a healthy level.
Patients who experience Type 2 diabetes either have a pancreas that does not make enough insulin, or the insulin made is not used properly by the body as a result of insulin resistance.
In both types, patients must manage diet and exercise to keep the disease in check. But insulin injections can help manage diabetes.
Tabby Fitzgerald is a reporter with TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
