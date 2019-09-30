The Indiana Department of Transportation is offering aspiring civil engineer students scholarships up to $3,125 per semester and paid employment during summer breaks and after graduation.
INDOT’s scholarship program uses federal funds to offer students $3,125 per semester or $2,083 per trimester for up to five years of a student’s post-secondary education.
Scholarships cover a recipient’s educational expenses, fees and books. In return, the recipients are required to work for INDOT full-time in a paid position during the summer periods and after a person graduates.
Students who are interested have to be accepted or enrolled full time in one of Indiana’s certified engineering schools, such as Purdue, Rose-Hulman, or Notre Dame, and have to apply using the form on www.INDOTScholarship.IN.gov. Applications for the 2020-2021 school year must be submitted by Dec. 31.
TheStatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalists.
