The Indiana Department of Transportation has closed the right lane on Interstate 70 westbound at the 57 mile marker through Wednesday, until about noon.
This is just west of the Indiana 39, exit 59, near the Hendricks/Morgan county line.
INDOT crews are in the process of repairing a small section on the interstate.
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone. INDOT suggests finding an alternate route around this repair.
