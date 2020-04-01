The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a virtual job fair in which more than 1,000 construction and related positions will be available through the state agency.
The virtual job fair is to begin at 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 16, and will last approximately one hour.
Presenters will include representatives from both INDOT and the state's personnel department. The program will cover what INDOT does, benefits in working for INDOT, how to apply for INDOT jobs, and details about specific jobs available in four main areas: summer seasonal state workers, highway maintenance techs, equipment mechanics and construction engineers.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development will host the virtual job fair.
To register for the INDOT Virtual Job Fair, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7684424500148015117. All registrants will receive a link to the recording of the virtual job fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.