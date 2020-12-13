Marion County schools will open Jan. 4, two weeks before the original date as health officials adjust to changing COVID-19 quarantine protocols announced recently by the Centers for Disease Control.
Schools in the county had been ordered closed until Jan. 18, but Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Health Department, said that the earlier return to classrooms is possible because CDC guidelines have been revised.
The CDC found that a 10-day quarantine reduces the chance of COVID-19 transmission to just 1%. The original date was intended to provide a 14-day quarantine period following the holidays before students returned to school, Caine said.
“But since the CDC has shortened that quarantine period to as low as seven days, we feel comfortable that our students can come back on Jan. 4 instead of our original public health order of Jan. 18,” Caine said.
Caine provided that update Thursday at Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s virtual press conference to provide updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Caine pointed to the percentage of cases in each age group in the county to show that students in Indianapolis schools are not contributing largely to the community spread, so it is safe to have school buildings reopen. The chart also showed that 70% of cases are coming from Marion County residents aged 20-59.
Statewide, the Indiana Department of Health reported 6,604 new COVID-19 cases and 96 new deaths. Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 404,935 positive cases and 6,302 deaths.
Marion County has seen a climb in COVID-19 cases similar to its surrounding counties and the remainder of the state, despite tighter restrictions. Caine said the “gold standard” for the county was a 5% seven-day positivity rate, but Marion County was only lower than 5% for two weeks in September and experienced an increase beginning in October that eventually led to the current 14.6% seven-day positivity rate.
The county also tripled the average number of cases per day and doubled COVID-19-related emergency room visits since the beginning of November.
Caine said that safety precautions need to be followed as students and teachers return to a physical classroom setting, especially following the holidays.
“This is probably the most important point of all: any parent, any student and teachers are recommended to avoid any unnecessary contact outside of their household at least 10 days prior to the Jan. 4 return,” Caine said. “That is so critical.”
Hogsett opened the briefing with a call for residents to call or write to leaders of Congress to support extending the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act federal funding past Dec. 31.
Indianapolis received $168 million that Hogsett said was used to support small businesses and implement public health strategies.
“Three weeks from now, those funds will be gone,” Hogsett said. “The gridlock and inaction from Washington has run the gamut. Initially, inconvenience. It quickly became baffling, then frustrating. And then and now, unconscionable.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb, following an announcement he made at his briefing Wednesday, signed an order Thursday that requires the postponing of non-emergency medical procedures from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3. The order also bars local health departments from superseding state guidelines to permit gatherings over their county’s current social gathering limits. The order takes effect Dec. 13.
Taylor Wooten is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
