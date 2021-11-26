A shooting at an Indianapolis apartment complex killed a man early Friday, giving the city a record-tying 245 homicides so far this year with five weeks still remaining in 2021, police said.
Officers responding to a report of a person shot found the man unresponsive outside of an apartment just after 1:45 a.m. on the city's northwest side.
The man suffered “injuries consistent with a gunshot wound” and was pronounced dead at the scene, Officer Genae Cook of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told The Indianapolis Star
His death marked the 245th homicide in Indianapolis in 2021, tying last year’s record, and ending a more than weeklong streak where there were no homicides in the city.
“It’s disappointing and frustrating that you get there with this much time left in the year,” Indianapolis police Chief Randal Taylor told WRTV-TV.
The city saw between 172 and 179 for three consecutive years before experiencing a sharp jump in homicides at the end of 2020.
Taylor said the killings have been fueled by disputes over drugs, gangs and people upset with random slights that often arise from social media posts.
Nationally, homicides increased by nearly 30% from 2019 to 2020, based on FBI data.
Mayor Joe Hogsett said his administration is trying to address rising gun violence with programs targeting poverty, while boosting the police force and other more direct crime-fighting efforts.
“I think over time, they’re going to make a real difference," he said.
