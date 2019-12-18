Indiana woman gets 4 years for fatal school bus stop crash

FILE - This undated file photo provide by the Indiana State Police shows Alyssa Shepherd. Jury selection is underway in the trial of Shepard, an Indiana woman accused of killing three children by striking them with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus. Shepherd faces three counts of reckless homicide and other charges in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash in Rochester, Ind., about 100 miles north of Indianapolis. (Indiana State Police via AP)