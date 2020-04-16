Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will work withe the governors of six other Midwestern states in an effort to coordinate to the reopening of the heartland's economy.
Holcomb announced Indiana’s partnership Thursday at his daily virtual press briefing. He will partner with governors from Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan and with health officials to plan when it’s safe for people and businesses to get back to work.
“We’re all thinking about that smart restart, opening of our states in a very gradual, methodical way if the numbers continue to hold and the numbers continue to hold,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb said he is not setting a specific date to reopen the economy but said he will continue to monitor the number of cases and deaths before deciding.
“We didn’t arrive here overnight. We’re not going to get out of the woods overnight,” he said.
Holcomb, who could announce Friday whether he will extend or modify Indiana's stay-home order that is scheduled to end early next week, described the pact as a way of making sure that all of the state leaders know about the actions the others are taking.
In a joint statement, the Midwestern governors said, "We look forward to working with experts and taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19. ...Our No. 1 priority when analyzing when (is) best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens.”
The Midwestern alliance joins pacts on the West Coast and in the Northeast that were announced this week. All together, the 17 states covered by the partnerships are home to nearly half of the country's population.
Victoria Ratliff is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
The Associated Press also contributed to this report.
