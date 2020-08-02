Indiana updates statewide COVID-19 case counts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 784 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 67,857 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 2,775 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of four over the previous day. Another 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, more than 37 percent of ICU beds and nearly 85 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 769,043 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 758,606 on Saturday.
Beginning Tuesday, ISDH will be offering free testing this week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following counties: Brown, Elkhart, Jasper, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lake, Marshall, Perry, Spencer, Switzerland, Tippecanoe and Wells. For locations or to find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
