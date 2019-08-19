BLOOMINGTON (AP) — The new home of Indiana University's art school will be modelled after an unbuilt fraternity house a famed modernist architect designed in the 1950s.
IU's trustees recently approved construction of the $10 million Mies van der Rohe Building.
When completed in 2021, it will bring the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design's programs together within one building.
The Herald-Times reports the 10,000-square-foot structure will be made of limestone, steel and glass, with second-floor windows spanning floor to ceiling.
Ludwig Mies van der Rohe was a German-born architect known for his "less is more" approach emphasizing open space and industrial materials. He designed a fraternity house for Phi Lambda Phi in the early 1950s, but it went unbuilt.
The new building will be similar to his design, with modern upgrades.
