Indiana’s July unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, below the national rate of 3.7% and the lowest it has been since April 2018, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported.
At the same time, the overall number of people working decreased by more than 6,000 in the past month, leaving the new total workforce, which includes those who are employed and those seeking jobs, at 3.38 million, the department reported Friday.
The average business in Indiana seeking workers could face more of a recruitment challenge, said Timothy Slaper, co-director of the Indiana Business Research Center at Kelley School of Business.
“It all depends on the level of skills a person would need for that particular job,” Slaper said. “But overall, it means that it’s more difficult to find the kind of people you’re after for your workforce.”
It could also mean that employers might have to spend more time recruiting or raise wages to find the people they need.
“I’d imagine there would be increasing wage pressure, looking at it from the firm’s point of view for higher skilled jobs, that may be reflected in things such as construction,” Slaper said. “One would expect we would see an increase in wages pretty much across the board.”
Over the course of the year, private sector employment has grown by 27,300 jobs over the year. but has decreased by 1,300 from June to July. The job losses came in leisure and hospitality and the trade, transportation and utilities sectors but were offset by gains in the private educational and health services and the financial activities sectors.
In addition, the overall labor force decreased by 6,608 people in July. Reasons behind the decline could vary from retirement to people relocating for their jobs or because some may have just given up seeking employment.
“It’s difficult to say unequivocally what happens because we don’t have a payroll record for them,” Slaper said. “It’s just a question mark in terms of what happened.”
Kevin Mumford, associate professor of the economic department at Purdue University, said long-term trends such as automation and outsourcing are also a reason why workforce numbers are decreasing, specifically in manufacturing.
“Computers and robots are taking these jobs,” Mumford said.
Lacey Watt is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
