Indiana troopers to beef up patrols this weekend

Indiana State Police will have additional patrols out for the Labor Day weekend.
ISP said it will be participating in two programs: Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) and DUIEP (Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Project). Both of are federally funded programs that allow extra troopers to patrol Hoosier highways during the holiday period.
Efforts will be focused on aggressive drivers, distracted drivers, impaired drivers, and drivers and passengers not buckled up.
ISP asks that you:
• Don’t drive distracted;
• Avoid tailgating;
• Use turn signals;
• Obey the speed limit;
• Make sure everyone is buckled up;
• Don’t drive impaired by drugs or alcohol.
If you do see a possibly impaired driver, call 911 and give the vehicle’s description, location and direction of travel, and license plate, if possible.
