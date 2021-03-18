The Indiana Tobacco Quitline at 800-QUIT NOW is celebrating 15 years of helping thousands of Hoosiers overcome tobacco addiction and live healthier lives. To mark the anniversary, the Quitline is offering four weeks of free nicotine patches and gum to anyone who enrolls, while supplies last, according to an Indiana Department of Health news release.
Since it began in March 2006, the Quitline has helped more than 180,000 tobacco users quit tobacco through its free phone counseling, web-based service Web Coach and supplementary texting service Text2Quit.
“The Indiana Tobacco Quitline plays a critical role in efforts to make Indiana a healthier place to live and work,” said state Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box. “And the Quitline has a great track record for helping Hoosiers quit.”
The Quitline boasts a quit rate of 43%, and Indiana’s adult smoking rate is 19.2%, down from 25.9% in 2011.
Smoking can increase the risk of severe illness with COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, the Quitline has been working to make quitting easier through new and improved service offerings. This includes Text2Start, a new and easier way for Hoosiers to connect with free counseling services, and the Individual Services program, which provides increased flexibility through a choice of quit tools.
For more information, visit QuitNowIndiana.com.
