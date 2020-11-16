Indiana teachers seek to renegotiate conditions as COVID adds to stress

Indiana educators are pushing the Republican-dominated General Assembly to restore their collective bargaining rights as teachers deal with the stresses and workload created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are calling for the legislature to restore teachers’ collective bargaining rights, especially on workload issues such as hours, days, prep time, and class size,” Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill said. “Today we are advocating for lawmakers to keep their promises to fully and equitably fund our public schools.”
ISTA held a virtual press conference Monday nearly a year after thousands of teachers rallied at the Statehouse in a Red for Ed Action Day demanding lawmakers to invest more in public education and teacher pay. The GOP-controlled legislature deferred action in the 2020 session until a commission appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb could make recommendations.
ISTA invited several teachers to highlight the challenges that have now been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many schools to offer a mix of in-person and virtual learning.
“This particular school year, I feel like it’s blurred way too many of the professional lines that we can’t ignore,” said Jack Hesser, a 7th grade science teacher in Indianapolis Public Schools.
Hesser spoke about his own personal working experience during the pandemic, saying that teaching both virtually and in person has increased his workload immensely.
“Just to plan a week’s worth of quality lessons can take you upwards of 12 to 15 hours outside the school day, outside the time we’re getting paid for,” he said.
In an all- member ISTA survey, it was found that 71% of educators have considered retiring early or leaving the profession because of workload increases while 95% of teachers have seen a workload increase by as much as 20 hours a week. Those results also showed that 86% of educators said that their stress levels have increased.
T Washington, Richmond Community Schools teacher, is no stranger to the stress of teaching. In 2011, during her first year of teaching, she was diagnosed with heart complications because of stress. She was given two choices: to start using heart medications or take a leave of absence.
“Here we are in 2020, and I feel like my first year of teaching all over again,” Washington said.
“The most obvious cause of our stress is workload… we are overworked, underpaid, underappreciated.”
Washington recalled seeing colleagues cry in their classrooms during the school year because of the workload. She said that the stress comes from teachers taking on the duty of teaching both virtually and in person with no support and no additional pay.
“No matter how much we work, we are given next to no resources to get it done,” Washington said.
Hesser said he has seen several teachers have to raise money for cleaning supplies and additional class materials so students don’t have to share during a pandemic. He also said that many teachers are making things work because they are having to use their own personal materials and money to supplement the little that is provided to them.
“So much of our daily experience is navigating,” he said. “Trying to figure out how to do so much with so little.”
According to a 2020 Business Insider study, in the 2018-2019 school year, Indiana ranked 38 out of all states for teacher pay at an average of $50,937, the worst out of all neighboring states and more than $10,000 less than the national average. Indiana also ranked the worst in the country for change in adjusted salary since 1999-2000, at minus 18.6%, which means Indiana has the worst inflation-adjusted pay in the country over the past two decades.
The Hoosier state is also behind in comparison to neighboring states in spending per student. In the 2018-2019 school year, Indiana spent $10,262 per student compared to Ohio’s $13,027, Kentucky’s $11,110, Illinois’ $15,741, and Michigan’s $12,345.
“The teacher salary in Indiana hasn’t been very competitive, given all the years of schooling one needs just to qualify to do this job, ” Washington said. She holds two master’s degrees and said she only makes $2,000 to $3,000 more annually than a first-year teacher.
Gambill said he hopes members of the General Assembly recognize the educational funding problem that has been exposed by COVID-19 in the upcoming legislative session.
“As the start of the 2021 legislation session nears, we are more united than ever in fighting for what we need and what our students deserve,” he said.
LaMonte Richardson Jr. is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
