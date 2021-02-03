Indiana sticks to its vaccination plan

State officials will continue to prioritize elderly Hoosiers and those with comorbidities for the COVID-19 vaccine, as announced in the weekly press conference.
While other states have pivoted to include teachers and other essential workers, Indiana will continue to move in five-year increments by age and underlying health conditions such as diabetes, cancer, sickle cell disease or kidney disease, which can exacerbate COVID-19.
“I know that many Hoosiers are frustrated that we do not have enough vaccine to give doses to everyone who wants that vaccine,” Dr. Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said Wednesday. “Unfortunately, we also have millions of Hoosiers who have underlying medical conditions … that put them at a greater risk of severe illness from COVID.”
All of Indiana’s neighboring states, and nearly half of the nation’s states, have prioritized teachers for vaccines. Under the new vaccine allotment plan, Indiana will receive an additional 20,000 doses each week.
Officials cut off questions before answering how they would check someone’s health conditions or essential worker status at vaccination sites and didn’t list all qualifying health conditions. Age, currently used to determine vaccine eligibility, can be confirmed onsite with a state ID, such as a driver’s license.
With women accounting for two-thirds of vaccine recipients, the state announced it would encourage men to vaccinate with a Super Bowl ad on Sunday. A 30-second ad will honor the life of Paul Loggan, a former North Central High School athletic director, who died from COVID-19 complications on Easter.
“We want to make sure we reach everybody where they live, work and play,” Box said.
Box advised families and friends watching the Super Bowl to socially distance, wear masks and avoid large gatherings to contain COVID-19’s spread.
The state announced it would send 3 million KN95 masks and hand sanitizer to front-line workers and another million KN95 masks to teachers and staff at schools. Schools will also receive approximately 600,000 children’s masks for grades K-6 and rapid testing kits.
“Our goal throughout this pandemic has been to support our schools and protect our students,” Box said, announcing changes to school quarantining guidelines. “We hope that these steps will help decrease the disruption that COVID-19 continues to cause in our educational system and lead to quicker isolation of positive individuals, which will reduce the spread of the virus.”
Teachers and students may return to schools after 10 days of no symptoms or after seven days if they test negative with a PCR swab or multiple rapid-tests.
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said the district will follow the recommendation calling for no quarantines if students and teachers exposed to infection at school were at least 3 feet apart and wearing masks at all times.
In addition, the district will adopt the 7-day quarantine recommendation “in some instances only,” Riley said. For a 7-day quarantine:
• The individual must be symptom free during the entire 7 days. “It’s asymptomatic people only,” Riley said. “You can’t have a 7-day quarantine if you’ve shown any symptoms.”
• They must get a PCR [nose swab] test and present the results. “We will not accept rapid antigen tests because they do not reliably detect asymptomatic infections,” he said.
• The PCR test must occur on the fifth, sixth, or seventh day of exposure to the confirmed positive. When they have a negative test result in hand, their quarantine will end after the 7th day of last exposure from the confirmed positive person as long as they remain symptom-free.
• No return on pending tests. “We must have the result in hand,” he said.
Overall, Riley said, “We feel really comfortable with these new guidelines and I think it will help us bring back healthy staff sooner.”
Reporter Sue Loughlin of the Tribune-Star also contributed to this story.
