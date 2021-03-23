Indiana State University campus police are investigating a racial incident that occurred last Wednesday involving an employee.
Mark Alesia, director of university communication, provided the following statement.
"On Wednesday morning, Indiana State University learned of a despicable incident that runs contrary to the values of this institution. An employee was subjected to written racial slurs. ISU Police began investigating immediately and counseling was offered to the employee.
"ISU condemns in the strongest terms possible this hateful act. Our academic community holds at its core the values of inclusiveness, diversity, and a welcoming environment for all. While this incident did not involve racism against Asians, the recent tragic events in Atlanta remind us all to remain vigilant in combatting all forms of racism."
Alesia said he could provide no additional details because of the pending law enforcement investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.