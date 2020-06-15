Indiana state rep resigns after year marred by arrests

Indiana state Rep. Dan Forestal, D-Indianapolis, has resigned from his position in the Indiana House after a turbulent year in which he was arrested more than once.
Forestal has served Indiana House District 100, which contains communities in east-central Indiana such as Irvington, for the last eight years.
He announced his resignation Monday after he was arrested again last week and charged with battering police after a welfare check.
“The time is long overdue for me to focus on my mental health and get myself well,” Forestal said in a statement Monday.
Forestal was also arrested in August 2019. He faces multiple charges from that incident, including resisting law enforcement, impersonating a police officer and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
He has yet to be sentenced in this case, but a change of plea hearing is scheduled for June 23, according to court records.
Forestal also pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2007, shortly after he was hired by the Indianapolis Fire Department.
Dan Forestal is the nephew of Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal, whose officers made the latest arrest involving the former state representative.
The sheriff released a statement after last week’s arrest noting his sadness for his nephew’s ongoing legal troubles. He also outlined the need for communities to address addiction and mental health challenges.
Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said he supports Dan Forestal’s decision to resign.
“It was a wise decision for Dan to make, to step aside and focus not on his legislative duties, but to focus on himself,” GiaQuinta said. “I certainly wish him the best moving forward.”
GiaQuinta said House Democrats will continue to pursue mental health and substance abuse policies during the 2021 legislative session.
A Democratic precinct caucus has 30 days to fill the vacancy left by Forestal.
Indianapolis City-County Councilor Blake Johnson, who won the Democratic nomination for Forestal’s district in the June 2 primary, said on Twitter he will seek to fill the vacancy.
Erica Irish is the 2020 Russell Pulliam editor for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
