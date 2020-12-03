Indiana sets new record in COVID-19 cases

Indiana reached another sad milestone Thursday as the Hoosier state surpassed 6,000 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The state also hit another high in the number of new positive cases of infection.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported ,527 positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 7,314 by more than 1,000 cases. The total positive cases in Indiana are now up to 359,430.
In Indiana, there were a reported 60 new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday. This brings the Hoosier death total to 5,748 with more than 90% of those deaths coming from individuals over the age 60. Another 285 probable deaths of people who exhibited COVID-19 symptoms but were never officially diagnosed with the disease brings the total to 6,033 since the onset of the pandemic in March.
Also, the statewide hospital census remains above 3,000, sitting at a total of 3,362 Hoosiers in hospitals due to COVID-19. The statewide census never reached 2,000 patients until the month of November, and it has been on a steady incline since.
Indiana’s report comes the day after the U.S. reported a single-day record 2,808 COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, bringing the country’s total deaths up to 273,446 according to Johns Hopkins University.
In a letter to the National Governors Association, the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living expressed their concern for the lives of individuals living in nursing homes and assisted living communities.
“We ask that your state public health agencies follow this guidance for distributing the vaccine in your state and take it a step further by ensuring long term care residents and caregivers are the first to receive the vaccine given the anticipated initial limited supply,” the letter read.
This request comes after the CDC advisory group suggested that individuals in nursing homes should be among the first to receive the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination.
The AHCA and NCAL said that more than 100,000 long term care residents have died from this virus in the U.S., and a one month delay in administering the vaccine at long-term care facilities could cost more than 10,000 of our residents their lives.
There is currently no confirmed timeframe on when states will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines, although health department officials have said they expect they will be available in the next couple of weeks.
LaMonte Richardson Jr. is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
