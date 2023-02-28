Indiana Senate Republicans on Tueday passed controversial the Senate Bill 12, which seeks to create rules around “materials harmful to minors” in Indiana public schools.
Nearly exact copies of SB 12 have been seen by the Senate for the last three years. Last year, a similar bill passed through the Senate but was not heard before the House Chamber.
The final vote was 37-12. The bill now heads to the House with Rep. Becky Cash, R-Zionsville, as sponsor.
Senators Ron Alting, R-Lafayette, Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, and Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, were the only Republicans to vote against the bill’s passage.
The bill received significant opposition during committee meetings from organizations such as the ACLU and the Indiana Parent Teacher Association, which were concerned with the lack of legal protection for teachers and librarians and the bill’s First Amendment implications.
In a statement, Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill said, “While SB 12 may sound like common sense legislation, it’s not. This misguided and misleading legislation would have far-reaching negative consequences for Indiana’s education.”
Gambill said, “SB 12 opens teachers and librarians to criminal prosecution over their choice in educational materials. Rather than locally addressing issues over content, educators, knowing they could be arrested, will shy away from any materials that could be remotely considered controversial.”
Author Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, reflected the majority opinion when he said his bill only seeks to protect “little tykes” from accessing inappropriate material in their schools.
The main issue for opponents was that the bill’s language did not define “inappropriate” or “harmful,” leaving it up to people’s subjective opinions and subjecting schools and librarians with constant threat of legal trouble. While Democrats said they also want to keep children safe, they’re concerned that the bill really just goes after books with LGBTQ subjects.
Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, the General Assembly’s first openly gay member when he was elected in 2018, unsuccessfully asked for details about what materials had been found at what Indiana schools and by whom.
“Last year when we heard this bill in the Senate Education Committee, we heard parents— particularly the Purple Parents—testify that they believe that LGBTQ material is harmful to children, even though it doesn’t really meet the definition that is contained within our current state,” he said.
On its website, Purple for Parents of Indiana says it “informs, advocates, and engages Hoosiers to protect children from harmful agendas saturating the education system.”
“I think the crux of this bill is who gets to determine what’s inappropriate,” Ford said.
Other Democratic legislators questioned why Tomes wasn’t more specific in his language. Much of the discussion dealt with a perceived difference between the intent and the letter of the bill.
Tomes did not openly share what materials he was worried about but several times said he had specific examples of books with inappropriate details.
After reaching out to his press secretary, TheStatehouseFile.com acquired the following book titles:
- “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, an autobiographical comic depicting the author’s experiences with gender identity.
- “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson, a book answering common questions of LGTBQ youth.
- “Sold” by Patricia McCormick, a fictional account of child trafficking.
- “Dead End” by Jason Myers, a gritty teen romance.
Kobabe’s book has reached the top of multiple book-ban lists. The American Library Association’s annual State of America’s Libraries Special Report put “Gender Queer” as 2021’s No. 1 challenged book.
Xain Ballenger and Ashlyn Meyers write for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
