INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Election Commission will meet Friday to vote on recommendations regarding the June 2 primary, which was moved last month from its traditional date of the first Tuesday of May.

The commission will decide whether to reduce days for early, in-person voting, which typically lasts 28 days. That time would be limited to May 26 through June 1.

“I will caution you: Please check with your county as (voting) locations may be different than past locations,” Secretary of State Connie Lawson said Thursday.

As of Thursday, more than 70,400 Hoosiers had requested an absentee ballot by mail, Lawson said. May 21 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot, which can be acquired by contacting county clerks.

In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, elections will likely look different for Hoosier voters, with less contact among poll workers and more personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves.

“The Indiana Election Commission order will also give counties flexibility in establishing precinct and vote center locations, as well as central count locations,” Lawson said.

Indiana has applied for $7.9 million from the federal election fund to purchase PPE and cleaning supplies. The funding wouldn’t be used to send absentee ballot applications to registered Hoosier voters, which Lawson said the state couldn’t afford.

“That’s the way we chose to spend that money and will continue to protect our elections,” Lawson said. “We felt like we could spend our money more wisely in other ways.”

Lawson cited county clerk difficulties recruiting poll workers in late March when it was announced that the primary would be rescheduled. Many poll workers are older retirees who are among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

To combat that shortage, Lawson said that the department would work with counties to recruit high school students, college students and recently employed Hoosiers as poll workers.

“Voters and reporters alike should prepare for delayed primary results,” Lawson warned, saying that reduced staff and resources would be available to count ballots.

Lawson encouraged voters to register for an absentee ballot. She anticipated that in about a week the absentee ballot application would be online.

The deadline to register to vote is May 4.